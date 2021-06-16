Giants ‘Taking on a Huge Risk’ with Signing Former 1st-Rounder, Says Analyst

The New York Giants seemingly solidified their secondary this offseason with the addition of Adoree’ Jackson. Yet, while many can respect what the signing could potentially mean for the defense as a whole, many have also scoffed at the extent Big Blue went to secure Jackson’s services.

Despite coming off back-to-back injury-riddled campaigns in Tennessee, the Giants backed up the Brink’s truck for Jackson, doling out $39 million ($26.5 million guaranteed) to the former first-rounder — a decision that has readily been brought into question since. Rival NFL execs have gone as far as to dub the move “inexcusable,” while The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi flat-out claimed he “hated” the signing. We can now add Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman to the mix of those who are less than enthused with Jackson’s arrival in East Rutherford.

“The Giants have done a nice job remaking their secondary over the last two years, but they’re taking on a huge risk with Jackson,” Trachtman wrote, who dubbed the cornerback New York’s most-head scratching move of the offseason. “The former Titan has struggled to stay healthy over the last two years, including only three games played last season, but he was guaranteed $26.5 million on a three-year deal from the Giants.”

Defending the Jackson Signing

While we understand the risk at play, chances are those hellbent on bashing the Jackson signing didn’t tune in on a weekly basis last year to watch Isaac Yiadom and Ryan Lewis get constantly worked as the team’s No. 2 corner. The fact of the matter is, Jackson gives the team a legitimate option opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry, something they have been eagerly desperate for.

Yes, Jackson was limited to just three games in 2020. Then again, he missed only five games total over his three NFL seasons prior, in which he never received an overall Pro Football Focus grade below 73.0. Is Jackson slightly overpaid at $13 million per year (average)? Sure. However, more times than not, you pay for upside and projections in free agency. At just 25 years old, Jackson has the age and skill capable of living up to his deal.

If not, the team has a potential out after the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Jackson ‘Blessed’ to be a Giant

If you thought all the backlash regarding his signing would have Jackson feeling some type of way, think again.

“Alive, I feel great,” Jackson told reporters at minicamp. “To be honest it’s a blessing to be out here playing ball with the guys and see your teammates and see smiles and compete and to learn from each other. I talk to my mom, I talk to my old lady and they ask me how I’m doing, and I tell everybody I feel like — it’s a blessing to be here and be able to play. So no matter what is going on, if it’s hot, cold, whatever it may be, just happy.”

While Jackson’s contract may seem to dictate his standing on the roster, Jackson remains adamant that he must prove himself to his new Giants teammates.

“I came in with the mindset like I’m a rookie all over again,” Jackson said. “Just trying to come prove myself, just trying to get respect from my peers — obviously I played with some, some time had changed, things had changed and everything’s different when you go place to place. So I’m just trying to prove myself and show these guys that I’m willing to learn and play for the team and do everything to the best of my ability.”

