Giants Free Agency: Allen Robinson Sounds Off on Bears Future

Owners of the league’s fourth-worst pass offense, the New York Giants will undoubtedly be in the wide receiver market this offseason. The good news, there looks to be tons of talent for the taking at the position come this spring.

Arguably the top impending free-agent at the position, Allen Robinson, saw his 2020 campaign come to an end this past Sunday after a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round. From the sound of it, that may not be the only thing coming to an end, as A-Rob gave quite the telling take on his future in Chicago.

Allen Robinson Sounds Done With the Bears

During a video conference on Monday, the subject of Robinson’s future endeavors was a trendy topic amongst reporters. While he did voice his “respect” for the Bears organization and claim “everything’s pretty much on the table,” he didn’t quite sound like a player fond of sticking around Chicago for the long haul.

“I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days,” Robinson said, in reference to the inability for the two sides to come to terms on a contract extension.

Robinson’s Frustrating Run in Chicago

Robinson’s frustration with Chicago’s unwillingness to offer him “fair market value” has boiled over into social media this year. In early September, Robinson removed all references of the Bears from his social media to reflect his displeasure. 2015’s NFL’s co-leader in receiving touchdowns, Robinson was also spotted liking numerous fan tweets back in November requesting he take his talents to a plethora of teams, including the 49ers, the Packers and the Saints.

Over his three years with the Bears, 45 games (43 starts), Robinson has amassed a total of 255 receptions, 3,151 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s recorded at least 98 receptions and 1,147 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Robinson’s Market Value

Coming off a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago, the 27-year-old will almost certainly be looking to cash in big-time this spring. His previous taste of free agency likely left a bit to be desired as he was coming off a torn ACL at the time.

This will not be the case this time around.

The former Pro Bowler is coming off arguably the most prolific, well-rounded campaign of his career, accumulating 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. All of which came from catching passes from the highly-questionable quarterback duo of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Currently ranked as No. 3 overall player in the Top 100 Free Agents of 2021, per Pro Football Focus, the analytics site predicts Robinson to ink a lucrative four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $84 million ($21 million average per year) and $52.5 million total guaranteed.

With that said, were Miami theoretically interested in Robinson’s services, they’ll have their hands full fending off other suitors, with the Giants most likely included.

CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier recently pegged Robinson as the “perfect match” for the G-Men, who have lacked a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game since shipping Odell Beckham Jr. off to Cleveland two seasons ago.

Players such as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have proven to be nice pieces. With that said, if New York wants to see what they truly have in quarterback Daniel Jones, they need to supply him with legitimate weapons, and at this very moment, you’d be hard-pressed to find many better than Robinson in today’s NFL.

