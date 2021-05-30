Giants Legend Casts Doubt on Daniel Jones; Stephen A. Smith Clowns QB

While Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman remain firmly committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback, the jury remains very much out on the third-year signal-caller. Jones has certainly had his moments in the league. With that said, they all too readily tend to come few and far between, leaving those in NFL circles and even some within the Giants‘ inner circle — hesitant to anoint the former Duke Blue Devil as the clear-cut answer under center.

“I don’t know,” Giants legend Amani Toomer admitted on the 1 Star Recruits podcast, when asked what the team has in their young quarterback.

Toomer, the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, was on the receiving end of a plethora of different quarterbacks’ passes over his 13-year career in New York. From Hall of Fame-caliber players such as Eli Manning and Kurt Warner to the Danny Kanells and Kent Grahams of the world, Toomer saw varying levels of talent at the position. And while he does believe Jones’ athleticism sets him apart from the pack, he also feels as if Jones’ tendency to turn the football over could soon cost him his job.

Toomer: ‘You’re Not Long for This League’ if Turnovers Continue

“My fear for Daniel Jones, is that there’s so many good things that he does do in terms of making decisions downfield and all that stuff,” Toomer said. “But in terms of the one thing that is every quarterback and running back’s Achilles heel is that if you turn the ball over you’re not long for this league, and he’s turned the ball over at an incredible rate.”

Since entering the league in 2019, Jones has turned the football over more than any player in the league, amassing 39 total turnovers (22 interceptions and 17 lost fumbles).

“Unless he can figure out a way to take care of the football we’re never going to know how good he is because he’s going to be out of here, he’s gonna be on the next thing smokin’ as soon as possible if he can’t control — I mean, some of the turnovers are people just ripping the ball out of his hands…that’s just unacceptable,” Toomer said. “To get the ball ripped out of your hand and to throw double-digit interceptions… you’re preventing the team and you’re preventing yourself from having any real opportunity to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.”

Stephen A. Smith Clowns Jones

Despite his knack to turn the football over, the Giants’ aggressiveness this offseason to supply Jones with real weapons has the quarterback being viewed in a more optimistic light.

“Yes, he will have the best season of his career this season — easily,” co-host Maxx Kellerman stated on ESPN’s First Take.

Kellerman’s proclamation quickly sent his co-host, Stephen A. Smith, into laughter.

“The best season of his career? So what are we saying?” Smith questioned while chuckling. “That’s like somebody getting in line — let me get in this tall line contest, let me get in this line for tall people — and the tallest person is 5-foot-6-inches.”

“But we’re going to look at the Giants with Daniel Jones and talk about ‘oh my goodness he’s in for his best season yet,'” Smith added. “Come on ya’ll, what is that really really saying? What does that mean? He’s going to be the 25th ranked quarterback in the NFL, what does that mean?… I’m making a prediction that Daniel Jones will be the worst quarterback in the NFC East.”

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.