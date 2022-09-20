Giants Have NFL’s Highest-Graded Player at Crucial Position, Per PFF

Now settling into Year 3, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas looks like one of the NFL’s best players at his position.

The Pro Football Focus evaluations are in from Week 2, and Thomas graded out exceptionally well for the second straight game. Here’s what the Giants’ official website wrote about Thomas’ recent grades at PFF (emphasis added):

*Andrew Thomas was the highest-graded player on offense in Week 1. Against the Panthers, Thomas was the highest-graded player on the field for either team as he picked up an elite 87.5 overall grade. On 73 snaps at left tackle, the 23-year-old earned an incredible 90.8 run block grade in addition to his 79.0 pass block grade. *Thomas is not only the highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL this season, but he is also the highest-graded offensive lineman overall, and by a significant margin. He has received an 89.1 overall grade after the first two games, while the next highest lineman has an 83.4. Thomas’ 88.3 run block grade ranks third among tackles, while his 82.8 pass block grade is the fifth-highest at the position.

Thomas has played 134 offensive snaps through two games and allowed zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He has only been charged with four total pressures and one QB hit this season.

Here’s a look at Thomas’ game film versus the Panthers, courtesy of Nick Falato on Twitter:

Andrew Thomas' pass blocking snaps in the Giants 19-16 win over Carolina (rollout/bootlegs not included) pic.twitter.com/pcC82KDB3w — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 20, 2022

The Giants selected Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Georgia product struggled at times during his rookie year, but showed strong signs of development in 2021. Now in a new scheme under head coach Brian Daboll, Thomas is emerging as one of the best blockers across the entire league.

Madden Backtracks, Gives Andrew Thomas’ Rating a Boost

When Madden NFL 2023 was launched and the original player ratings were revealed in August, Andrew Thomas’ overall rating of 76 stuck out like a sore thumb. Even rookie right tackle Evan Neal (77) had a better overall rating at launch.

Andrew Thomas is rated a 76 in Madden. Top 10 OT in sacks, QB Hits, pressure % and Madden said he should be rated lower than our rookie OT. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 4, 2022

Looking back, this was an obvious miss for the Madden talent evaluators. They have since boosted his overall rating to an 82, which is respectable but still on the low side compared to his Pro Football Focus grade.

The Madden creators also gave the Giants an overall team rating of 75 heading into the 2022 NFL season. That rating was second worst in the league, ahead of just the Houston Texans (74). Through two weeks, the Giants are one of only six 2-0 teams in the NFL.

These two examples are a good reminder to always take Madden ratings with a grain of salt.

Richie James is Giants’ Highest-Graded (Healthy) Wide Receiver

With a Pro Football Focus grade of 68.9, Richie James is the Giants’ highest-graded wide receiver who is healthy (Wan’Dale Robinson has a grade of 75.4 in limited snaps). James’ grade ranks 39th out of 107 qualifying receivers at PFF.

No one would have picked James to be New York’s leading receiver heading into the season, but that’s where things stand through two games. His 110 receiving yards rank first on the team and tied for 43rd in the NFL. Sterling Shepard is right behind him with 105 receiving yards.

Heading into Week 3, Kenny Golladay has two catches for 22 yards and Kadarius Toney has two catches for zero yards. Neither receiver has found the end zone in a Giants uniform yet.