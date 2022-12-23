Giants First-Round Pick Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

First-round draft picks playing up to the hype has been the key to the New York Giants’ turnaround in 2022. Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence II and Kayvon Thibodeaux are all thriving this season, but the name missing from this list has possibly out-performed the lot.

Just don’t tell the Pro-Bowl voters.

Andrew Thomas didn’t get an invite to the annual all-star game, despite maturing into one of the more accomplished left tackles in the NFL. Thomas’ omission from the Pro Bowl rates as a snub, but the player the Giants drafted fourth overall in 2020 isn’t taking it personally.

Top-5 Pick Confident in His Own Ability

Thomas acknowledged Pro-Bowl recognition is an honor, but the 23-year-old is content to focus on his own performances, per Peter Botte of the New York Post: “I think anyone that plays this game, they’re competitive and you want to receive accolades for what you do on the field. But I don’t control that. All I control is what I do on the field, so just continue to get better. Got a lot of football left, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m just focused on being there for my team and winning games.”

Thomas’ moment of reflection is justified given the important role he’s played in helping the Giants surprise the doubters and move to the brink of the playoffs. He’s started every game and been the linchpin of blocking schemes that have allowed Jones and Barkley to dominate on the ground.

One of his best performances came against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Thomas’ signature blocks were highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View:

Andrew Thomas continues to play exceptional football. Here are his run blocking snaps from the Giants' win against Chicago pic.twitter.com/8J2lciyf02 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 4, 2022

Thomas’ brilliance hasn’t just been limited to the running game. The former Georgia standout has also been exceptional protecting Jones in the pocket.

No. 78 was back to his best in this area during Week 15’s 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders. Numbers from Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson revealed how stingy Thomas stayed against Washington’s loaded defensive front:

Andrew Thomas is BACK to being ELITE! -35 pass-blocking snaps

-1 pressure You love to see it #NYG — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 19, 2022

Games like these have helped Thomas earn the ranking of fourth most valuable linemen in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas was also fourth in PFF’s ranking of offensive tackles, per Botte: “But those ranked ahead of Thomas — San Francisco’s Trent Williams, Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs — all play in the NFC and were selected instead of him.”

While those are all skilled O-linemen, it’s difficult to rank them ahead of Thomas. Especially when the latter isn’t surrounded by the same level of talent in the trenches.

Giants Waiting for 1st-Round Bookend to Make the Grade

When the Giants drafted Evan Neal seventh-overall this year, the plan was obvious. To have bookend tackles for the next decade.

It’s a fine strategy in theory, but there’s only one problem. Neal has struggled to make the grade as a rookie.

The ex-Alabama linchpin has found playing right tackle full time tough sledding. There have been signs of Neal’s talents, like when he stood up well to the Commanders during Week 13’s 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium.

Neal’s inconsistency was summed up well by the way he floundered against the Philadelphia Eagles a week later. His calamitous outing was detailed by NJ.com’s Darryl Slater: “He allowed eight pressures (one sack, two hits, five hurries) and had a 20.2 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade — his worst game of the season, especially since those eight pressures came in just 34 pass blocking snaps.”

If there’s a silver lining for Neal, it comes from Thomas’ initial struggles as a rookie. The similarities between the two were outlined by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants:

Their rookie issues are different but figured I'd compare the numbers. Evan Neal 9 games

6 sacks 5 QB hits 13 pressures Andrew Thomas 1st 9 games

5 sacks 6 QB hits 31 pressures Worth noting Thomas had 50 more true pass sets. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 13, 2022

Thomas recovered, and if Neal follows the same trajectory he could face the same Pro Bowl snub next season, but content himself by revelling in his own dominant performances. The Giants need Neal to follow the same career path as Thomas because there’s a dearth of talent at the the three interior positions up front.

That won’t matter so much if the Giants eventually have an All-Pro at both ends of the line.