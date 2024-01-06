Dolphins Edge-Rusher Named Fit for ‘Wink’ Martindale, Giants in Free Agency

The New York Giants should already be turning their thoughts toward 2024 NFL free agency, and specifically, how to make a tough defense better. Adding Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to the pass rush would be a great start.

Van Ginkel “would be a fun chess piece in Wink Martindale’s aggressive Giants defense,” according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He noted how Martindale’s unit has “the second-highest blitz rate in the league,” perfect for an edge-rusher enjoying a career year in Miami.

While Van Ginkel makes sense for Martindale’s scheme, a lot will depend on whether the coordinator is still in place after this season. Martindale has sounded unsure about his future, but the head-coaching buzz has cooled for the aggressive play-caller.

Andrew Van Ginkel Suits Giants’ System

Taking advantage of extra playing time due to injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Van Ginkel has posted a career-high six sacks. He’s also generated 19 pressures, per Pro Football Reference.

One of Van Ginkel’s best games came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, per PFF MIA Dolphins.

Andrew Van Ginkel vs. the Cowboys: 9 QB pressures

1.5 sacks

34.6% win rate 📈 pic.twitter.com/znKfWpZml0 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 26, 2023

The 34.6 percent win rate shows how effectively Van Ginkel is winning matchups off the edge. He’s responded well to the schemes of coordinator Vic Fangio, but Van Ginkel’s experience with former Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores should interest the Giants.

Like Martindale, Flores is never shy about designing and sending pressure. Van Ginkel blitzed 115 times and mustered a career-best 31 pressures on Flores’ watch in 2021.

Those numbers ought to appeal to Martindale, whose defense has blitzed 45.3 percent of the time this season. That’s just behind the 49.8 percent dialled up by Flores with the Minnesota Vikings.

Martindale’s daring strategies have served the Giants well, but there are still doubts about his future.

Wink Martindale’s Future With the Giants Remains Uncertain

There’s been more than mild noise Martindale is at odds with head coach Brian Daboll. The latter downplayed the rift, but rumors persist Martindale could be looking for a new team this offseason.

Martindale gave neutral answers when asked about his future recently, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan: “Those answers will come later in the (next) week.”

Giants DC Wink Martindale asked about his future: “Those answers will come later in the (next) week.” He says there will be some “tough conversations.” There always are. Does he expect to be back next season: “I don’t know why I wouldn’t, you have those conversations …”… pic.twitter.com/bIi3arpwXo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 4, 2024

Ironically, the Giants may not worry too much about Martindale being in demand. Things were different a year ago after the DC contributed to Big Blue’s surprising playoff season, but Daboll’s assistants are no longer held in high regard amid a 5-11 campaign.

Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka “are twisting in the brisk January Meadowlands wind as this season winds down to Sunday’s finale against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, wondering whether they’ll still be employed with the team next season,” according to the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro.

While he’s highly regarded, there are reasons the Giants might welcome a change of coaching on defense. Reasons like his defense allowing 4.7 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Yet, for every one of those reasons, there’s an argument to be made in Martindale’s favor. Like nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II becoming a two-time Pro Bowl force under the coach’s tutelage.

There’s also the respect Martindale has around the league. Respect summed up by quarterback Matthew Stafford praising Martindale’s complex schemes before the Los Angeles Rams beat the Giants 26-25 in Week 17.

If the Giants still value Martindale, they’ll get him an edge-rusher like Van Ginkel, who’s perfect for his blitz-heavy playbook.