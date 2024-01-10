Giants Super Bowl Favorite ‘Top Target’ to Replace ‘Wink’ Martindale

Don ‘Wink’ Martindale is out as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. Maybe. Probably. Martindale’s apparent, but not yet official, resignation will leave a hole at a key spot on the Giants’ coaching staff, a gap former Big Blue middle linebacker Antonio Pierce could fill.

Pierce has been serving as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’d be a “top target” to replace Martindale if he doesn’t get the top job permanently with the Silver and Black.

That’s according to Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated’s Raiders Today, who was told as much by an unnamed “member of the New York Giant organization.”

Told by a member of the New York Giant organization moment's ago if @AntonioPierce is not hired as the HC of the Raiders, "He would be a top target for our DC job." — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) January 9, 2024

Pierce would surely be welcomed by everybody associated with the Giants. He’s a hero of the 2007 Super Bowl team that upset Tom Brady and the 18-0 New England Patriots with a swarming defensive effort.

More recently, Pierce has firmed up his coaching credentials by going 5-4 for the Raiders after the mid-season dismissal of Josh McDaniels. Players have responded to Pierce, who would surely connect on a similar level with Giants stars like nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Antonio Pierce Has Proven Himself in Coaching

Pierce was smart and instinctive during nine seasons as an inside linebacker for Washington and the Giants. He’s taken the same intelligence and decisiveness into coaching.

The 45-year-old combined well with former Giants’ DC Patrick Graham to turn around the Raiders’ unit. Numbers from “Raiders Report” host Mitchell Renz show how effective the Silver and Black defense has been:

The Patrick Graham & Antonio Pierce Impact The Las Vegas Raiders defense is allowing 19.8 PPG this season. The last time a Raiders defense allowed less than 20 points in a season was in 2002. The 2023 Raiders defense is a Super Bowl Caliber defense. If Mark Davis & the @Raiders… pic.twitter.com/26a0YVos4g — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) January 3, 2024

Graham was Martindale’s predecessor and remains a top coaching candidate in his own right. Pierce is a more exciting potential hire for the Giants, based on how his appointment on October 31 sparked an upturn in production by key Raiders defenders.

Edge-rusher Maxx Crosby logged eight of his 14.5 sacks after Pierce took charge. Crosby’s fellow pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce recorded all eight of his quarterback takedowns once Pierce was at the helm.

Pierce could have the same impact for Thibodeaux and improve the Giants’ modest sack totals under Martindale. Big Blue notched 34 sacks this season, despite Martindale’s defense blitzing 45.4 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Notable players for the Raiders, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, want Pierce to stay. Adams said “that’s basically how the whole locker room feels,” per Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

"That's my vote….that's how the whole locker room feels." Guy after guy gave their endorsement for Antonio Pierce to be the #Raiders full time head coach today. Many said they voiced that vote and opinion to upper management as well. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/x59kbpVusX — Logan Reever (@loganreever) January 3, 2024

If the Raiders opt to ignore the consensus, the Giants should take a long look at Pierce. The latter would rally players at MetLife Stadium still stunned by apparent developments with Martindale.

‘Wink’ Martindale Situation Has Shocked Giants

Martindale’s departure might not be official just yet, but his exit appears inevitable. Players like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson are reeling.

The veteran cover man told WFAN Sports Radio’s Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata “it was shocking to see that he just left like that,” referring to reports about Martindale’s resignation.

Adoree' Jackson tells @BrandonTierney and @sal_licata it was "shocking" to hear about Wink Martindale's reported resignation: pic.twitter.com/1AzVeyU1di — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 9, 2024

Jackson didn’t notice the apparent rift between Martindale and Daboll, but the pair were thought to be at odds this season. Any tension between the duo was likely ratcheted up when the Giants dismissed longtime Martindale ally, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, a “big development,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Replacing Martindale won’t be easy, since he runs one of the more creative schemes in the league. There are some accomplished options, including Daboll’s former coaching buddy with the Buffalo Bills, Leslie Frazier.

Pierce can’t match Frazier’s track record, but his deep ties to the Giants count for a lot. So does his obvious knack for getting players on board.