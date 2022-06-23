Arch Manning Sends First Tweet Ever, Sets Internet Ablaze

Arch Manning, nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, sent his first tweet ever on Thursday and it was a good one.

In the tweet, Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

“Committed to the University of Texas,” Manning wrote before adding the school’s famous #HookEm tagline as a hashtag.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Manning’s tweet immediately went viral and got all of Twitter talking, as football fans have been patiently waiting to hear his college decision. Manning just finished his junior year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is currently the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 247Sports Composite.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction Manning’s commitment elicited on Twitter:

Arch Manning on the first day of practice at Texas pic.twitter.com/a64udfKdx1 — 𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐁𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@JoeBuettner) June 23, 2022

Since @247Sports began ranking prospects in 2000, only three quarterbacks have ever been given a perfect composite score of 1.0000 • Vince Young @VinceYoung10

• Quinn Ewers @QuinnEwers

• Arch Manning @ArchManning All 3 committed to Texas!!!!#ThisIsTexas #HookEm ￼￼🤘🏽 — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) June 23, 2022

If Arch Manning going to Texas doesn't expedite the Longhorns and Sooners to the SEC, I don't know what will. Maybe Arch's uncles can handle the Big 12 exit fees 😂 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 23, 2022

Arch Manning is about to make more money in endorsements than 70% of QBs on NFL rosters — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 23, 2022

Daniel Jones is just a place holder for Mara’s grand scheme of drafting Arch Manning in 2026, we all know it 😆 https://t.co/uP379NlbQS — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) June 23, 2022

Texas is back pic.twitter.com/STXngYAiDE — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) June 23, 2022

Manning has thrown for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns through three high school seasons at the varsity level, according to MaxPreps. He also has 17 rushing touchdowns.

The Whole Manning Family Was Together Wednesday Night

The entire Manning family got together the night before Arch made his big announcement. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning shared a picture on Thursday morning.

It was fun hanging with the boys last night. pic.twitter.com/6M0nYz5ZlD — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 23, 2022

“It was fun hanging out with the boys last night,” wrote Eli, who is standing next to Arch in the photo.

The Mannings have been pretty tight-lipped about Arch’s recruitment, but Eli did make this joke when a video of Arch throwing went viral last summer.

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

“I taught him that,” Eli joked on Twitter.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last fall, Eli shared the advice he’s offered his nephew during the recruitment process.

“I’ve told him, ‘Enjoy being a junior in high school,” Eli told Sports Illustrated. “Don’t overthink this. You’re playing football with your best friends, so just enjoy this time in your life.”

Arch Manning Scouting Report And Highlights

247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna predicts that Manning will one day be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. Below you’ll find Petagna’s full scouting report on Manning.

Via 247Sports:

Possesses an ideal frame at 6-foot-4 and 215-pounds and growth potential to add additional 10 to 15-pounds to his frame at the next level. Displays above average athleticism and adequate mobility as a runner, increasing his rushing totals every season over the last three years. Appears to have good pocket awareness / presence and the ability to extend plays with his feet. Has enough mobility as a runner to respect him in situational down and distance areas. Exhibits clean feet in the pocket while demonstrating good foot quickness and play tempo in his drop. Displays excellent arm talent, showing the ability to make every throw on the field within the pocket. Shows the ability to drive the ball down the field and play with velocity. Excels as an intermediate passer, displaying the ability to consistently deliver the ball accurately and on time while playing with anticipation. Throws an exceptional deep ball, flashing outstanding touch and ball placement allowing him to throw his receivers open. Can play rushed under duress at times, affecting his accuracy in decision making in the short to intermediate part of the field. Will need to continue to improve on making the right decision when facing pressure, and he can force himself into making unnecessary passes when his clock is sped up. In addition to possessing all the physical tools desired at the quarterback position, Manning plays the game with exceptional intuition and awareness, showing the ability to command and navigate the game at a very high level. Entering his fourth season as a starter as a senior at Newman, Manning figures to be prepared to make an immediate impact at the next level. Projects as an all-american prospect at the next level with the potential to have his name be one of the first called in the NFL Draft.

Here are some highlights from Manning’s junior season, courtesy of Overtime SZN on YouTube:

Play

Arch Manning OFFICIAL Junior Year Highlights! The Next Manning Drops DIMES All Season! Arch Manning in the PLAYOFFS ►► ovrt.me/2Zdd51A Omarion Hampton 7 TDs in the PLAYOFFS ►► ovrt.me/3DA2DAn Cop New Apparel ►► shop.overtime.tv Arch Manning's Junior year highlights were a MOVIE! The #1 QB in the class of 2023 put on a show all season. All eyes on are on Arch as he heads into his final… 2021-12-04T02:06:10Z

Giants fans will be watching Arch throughout his collegiate career at Texas, perhaps in hopes that he will one day follow in his uncle’s footsteps and play professionally in New York.