Giants Reveal Favorite to Win Final Position Battle

With their season opener versus the Tennessee Titans less than a week away, the New York Giants have one major position battle left to settle: left guard.

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux is on injured reserve, and the Giants have multiple options to replace him in the lineup. Based on the unofficial depth chart that was released on Tuesday afternoon, third-year pro Ben Bredeson is the favorite to win the job for Week 1.

Here’s a look at the full depth chart, via Tom Rock of Newsday:

Here are your unofficial Giants depth charts for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/74vwLuEhzr — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 6, 2022

“We have a week here to move guys in and out and let those guys compete,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said of the competition at left guard on Monday.

Bredeson, a 24-year-old Michigan product, was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 10 games as a rookie, then was traded to the Giants before the 2021 season. Bredeson played in eight games last year, making one start at guard in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Behind Bredeson, the Giants have third-round rookie Josh Ezeudu listed as the backup left guard (he is also the backup left tackle). Tyre Phillips, who was recently claimed off waivers by New York, is the third-stringer.

Outside of the current hole at left guard, the Giants’ offensive line has been completely rebuilt this year. Center Jon Feliciano and right guard Mark Glowinski were both signed in free agency. Right tackle Evan Neal was selected with the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to serve as a bookend opposite left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Offensive line play has been a big problem for the Giants, so this unit will be under the microscope in Week 1 against the Titans.

Who is Replacing Blake Martinez at Linebacker?

The Giants made a shocking move last week when they decided to release Blake Martinez, who was expected to start at middle linebacker. Until the depth chart came out on Tuesday, there was no clear-cut plan on how the team would replace his impact.

Tae Crowder, a former seventh-round draft pick who started all 17 games at inside linebacker last year, is listed on the depth chart as the starting middle linebacker. Free-agency acquisition Austin Calitro is the first-string WILL (weak side) linebacker. Calitro is a 28-year-old journeyman with nine games of starting experience, but his most recent start came back in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If either Crowder or Calitro goes down, fifth-round rookie Micah McFadden is listed as the immediate backup for both positions.

Darius Slayton Listed Dead Last Among All Receivers

The future for fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton remains uncertain. Many expected him to be cut or traded at this point due to his $2.5 million cap hit and waning role in the offense. After leading the team in receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020, he is now listed as the only third-string receiver on the depth chart.

The Giants gave Slayton an excused absence from practice on Tuesday. They did the same thing for Blake Martinez the day before he was released.