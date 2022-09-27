Giants’ 3 Best WR Fits to Replace Sterling Shepard After ‘Serious’ Injury

The New York Giants offense suffered a significant setback, and Sterling Shepard major heartbreak, when the veteran wide receiver suffered what appears to be a “serious left knee injury” in Monday night’s Week 3 loss at MetLife Stadium, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Shepard, who had just worked his way back from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in December 2021, in a game against Dallas, could be facing another season-ending injury.

New York’s wide receivers have been among the more disappointing units in the entire NFL, with Richie James the Giants’ only receiver other than Shepard to surpass 60 receiving yards through the first three weeks of 2022.

As a result of the Giants receivers’ inability to get separation and break open downfield, and an offensive line still trying to find its footing, quarterback Daniel Jones has faced an onslaught of free rushers while absorbing 13.0 sacks and relentless pressure.

Even after Kadarius Toney and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson return from injury, it’s difficult to envision this receiving corps having much success as currently constructed, especially as Kenny Golladay continues to be a nonfactor with two catches on five targets through three weeks.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is steadfastly committed to preserving as much of New York’s $50-plus million in 2023 cap space as possible, but may be forced into making a move — even shopping in the middle-tier of available players — given the dire state of the receiving corps.

Here are the New York Giants’ three best available wide receiver fits to replace Shepard.

Travis Benjamin, 32

Benjamin would check a lot of the boxes the Giants desperately need.

Not only would the former 49ers, Chargers and Browns receiver bring a hungry veteran presence to a young and developing wide receiving corps, but he’d also be able to step right in on kickoff and punt returns.

Benjamin appeared in 10 games as San Francisco’s primary kickoff and punt returner in 2021, averaging 15.7 yards per punt return and 12.0 yards per kickoff.

Currently working out in Florida, Benjamin has the speed and versatility to contribute outside, from the slot and on special teams, which could make him a seamless replacement for Shepard’s role in the offense.

Alex Bachman, 26

Bachman would be a no-brainer addition either to the practice squad, or the active roster in Shepard’s absence.

This summer, Bachman led the NFL with 19 preseason receptions, on the heels of appearing in three games for the Giants in 2021, returning one punt for 16 yards and four kickoffs for 94 yards. Signing someone like Bachman could reduce the need to expose Toney, or Robinson, from additional snaps in the return game.

Likewise, Bachman is familiar with the Giants coaching staff and scheme, so could hit the ground running in whatever his role winds up being.

Adam Humphries, 29

Humphries might be the most accomplished and productive receiver in the price range the Giants would likely target for Shepard’s replacement, and he has experience from the slot.

In 2021, the 5-foot-11 and 195-pounder wideout was Washington’s third-leading receiver, catching 41-of-62 targets for 383 yards, including 150 yards after the catch.

Humphries’ experience and versatility could provide some stability to a wide receiving corps that is just begging for someone to step up and develop into a playmaker.