Giants Release Former Commanders Starter to Make Room for Darren Waller Plan

Taking Darren Waller off injured reserve forced the New York Giants to reshuffle their roster to make room for their plan for the Pro Bowl tight end. The plan started with releasing former Washington Commanders defensive back Bobby McCain, ahead of Waller working “on a pitch count” against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

McCain being let go was confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Saturday, December 16. Raanan posted about a minute after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Waller’s elevation from IR.

#Giants have activated TE Darren Waller off IR. He’s set to make his return tomorrow vs. the #Saints. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2023

Waller had been out with a hamstring problem that’s cost him five games. No. 12’s return means the Giants and rapidly emerging quarterback Tommy DeVito get a much-needed roving playmaker for their passing game.

While Waller can strike from multiple positions and stretch the middle of the field, the Giants plan to proceed with caution with the 31-year-old. They intend to limit his snaps at the Caesars Superdome, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants activated TE Darren Waller from IR, as he predicted would happen. He also indicated he'll likely be on a pitch count. S Bobby McCain was cut to make room for Waller. A little surprised McCain is the odd man out since he's been a core special teamer most weeks. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 16, 2023

Waller’s returner spelled bad news for McCain, who struggled to make his presence felt in an improving secondary. Yet, as Duggan put it, the versatile safety had become “a core special teamer most weeks.”

Special teams has been an issue for the Giants, so McCain’s influence will be missed in football’s third phase.

Darren Waller’s Return Another Chance for Giants to Win Trade

Trading a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders for Waller seemed like a bargain for the Giants. Things haven’t worked out that way, amid issues with injury and playing time.

Ironically, there were signs of improvement before Waller left the field against the New York Jets in Week 8. He’d snagged eight catches for 86 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, then added seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders two weeks later.

Waller proved his value by making plays underneath, between the numbers and deep against McCain’s former team, per highlights from Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Darren Waller had 6 catches for 90 yard v. the Commanders He is now 2nd for all TE’s in receiving yards with 380 yards. pic.twitter.com/KC7a7vOeBb — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 23, 2023

Having a target who can strike from anywhere on the field will only help DeVito build on his already impressive progress. Waller will also help the other members of DeVito’s receiving corps see more space and less bodies in coverage.

That effect was obvious when wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson thrived against Washington once the Commanders began paying so much attention to Waller, per Dan Schneier of “Big Blue Banter.”

Wan'Dale Robinson flashed the traits that sold Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll on drafting him above consensus: stop & start ability, change of direction, creativity post catch.

H/TLove the presnap motion w/ the weapon WAS allocated most resources to all game (Darren Waller).#Giants pic.twitter.com/3TZoeAbcxx — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 23, 2023

If Waller can have the same impact on those around him upon his return, the Giants will be a step closer to officially winning this trade. Acquiring Waller still looks like decent business, but the deal to sign McCain doesn’t get a passing grade.

Bobby McCain Couldn’t Make the Grade With Giants

Handing McCain a one-year contract worth $1,317,500, per Spotrac.com, looked like smart business in free agency. The Giants got a veteran already familiar with life in the NFC East, one who can play free safety or cornerback and picked off four passes in 2021.

One of his career highlights was this 30-yard pick-six against the Giants in the final week of the ’21 season.

INTERCEPTION Bobby McCain with the pick 6! Jake Fromm stared down that quick route the entire time and McCain reads it and takes it back 30 yards for the touchdown.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/bBAr4GUYFo — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 9, 2022

McCain closed out the ill-fated Joe Judge era for the Giants, but Judge’s successor Brian Daboll hasn’t been able to find room for the 30-year-old in a new-look defensive backfield.

He hasn’t played the slot because Cor’Dale Flott’s the preferred option. McCain also hasn’t seen the field at safety, where Jason Pinnock has emerged as a key starter.

The Giants are well covered in the secondary without McCain, but it’s a different story on special teams. Coordinator Thomas McGaughey now has to continue tying to patch together a workable unit without one of his most experienced players.