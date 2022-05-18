Ex-Giants Pro Bowler Signs With Division Rival: Report

Well, it turns out it truly wasn’t goodbye, but see you later. On the opposing side of the field.

Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who was released on May 9th, has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, as reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Bradberry, 28, had been expected to depart from the Giants as the team’s money situation combined with his contract had been deemed unsalvageable. The 2020 Pro Bowler was originally expected to be traded, but there were no serious suitors and the team was left with no other option but to release him

Immediately after he was released, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin identified two NFC East rivals as some of the best fits for Bradberry. While he identified the Washington Commanders as the best fit, he did include the Eagles as well. Of the potential partnership, Benjamin wrote, “With stopgap Steven Nelsongone, Bradberry could be an even better plug-and-play outside starter opposite Darius Slay, giving youngsters like Zech McPhearson more time to grow. On a short-term deal, he’d get the chance to rebuild his market while playing the Giants twice a year.”

That’s exactly how it turned out, as Schefter further reports Bradberry’s contract is for one year and $10 million, with $7.25 million guaranteed and an additional $2.5 million in incentives. Schefter added that Bradberry and his agents were initially contacted by 11 teams and the cornerback whittled down the list before eventually choosing a division rival of his former team. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported Bradberry had better options on the table, but wanted to be in a winning situation and took less money to sign with Philadelphia.

The Giants will have to wait until late in the season to clash with their bitter rivals and former player, as their first game against the Eagles will come in Week 14 at MetLife stadium. Their second and final matchup of the regular season will come in the final week at Lincoln Financial Field, where more than pride could be on the line.

Possible Replacements For Bradberry

The Giants bolstered their cornerback depth by signing two corners who played for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore. Besides the duo, Big Blue features a number of corners on the roster who could replace Bradberry in the starting lineup alongside Adoree’ Jackson. Zach Rosenblatt on NJ.com identified second-year CB Aaron Robinson as the top option to enter the starting lineup. Rosenblatt points out that Robinson had a three-game stretch last season (weeks 12-15) where he was the team’s best-graded corner according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). During that span, the 23-year-old played 136 snaps on the outside and allowed zero touchdowns.

Another cornerback who excelled over a brief period during the season was Jarren Williams. The 24-year-old also enjoyed a period as the best-graded cornerback on the team from weeks 13-16. The two youngsters are viewed as favorites to land the starting role, but will have to earn these spots, especially in lieu of the recent signings.

Dane Belton Deemed a Giants ‘Draft Gem’

PFF identified fourth-round Giants pick Dane Belton as the “biggest draft gem” following a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in his final season at Iowa in 2021. Belton’s five interceptions in 2021 were tied for second-most in the nation, while he led the category in his position. His acquisition being met with such high praise is just another sign that the team is finally heading in the right direction under new general manager Joe Schoen.