Giants Should Revisit Trade for 6-Time 1,000-Yard WR

The New York Giants can go on a run this postseason, but their chances of returning to the playoffs next year will hinge on how much they improve their options at wide receiver.

There’ll be no shortage of prospects to consider in the 2023 NFL draft class, but a trade for Brandin Cooks still makes sense. The Giants considered a trade for the six-time 1,000-yard wideout before this season’s deadline, but nobody met the Houston Texans’ asking price of a second-round pick.

That price could be lowered after Cooks publicly made it clear he doesn’t want to be part of another rebuilding project. The Giants should test how much the 3-13-1 Texans would welcome a third-round pick to add to their means of retooling a threadbare roster.

A deal for Cooks might be costly, but he’d offer the Giants greater upside than a reunion with free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Proven Pass-Catcher Brandin Cooks Wants to Hit the Market

Cooks wants out of Houston, telling Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle: “That window where your gifts are at its peak only last for so long. So for me, I’m not looking at it (as) being part of a rebuild.”

The nine-year pro doubled down on not wanting to be part of another rebuild after the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 in Week 18, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson:

Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks reiterated his desire to work on offseason trade as he said last week. He doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild and respectfully communicated that. He stressed he has a good relationship with Nick Caserio and good communication @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ALi2qRWDVa — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2023

The 29-year-old may get his wish, according to Wilson: “A standing trade request from Cooks after the veteran wide receiver was nearly dealt at the NFL deadline, then missed one game against the Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons stemming from his disappointment and frustration after not being traded, is expected to be worked on and, in all likelihood, accommodated this offseason.”

Wilson also outlined why a trade didn’t happen back in November. He referenced “Cooks’ $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 along with the Texans’ high asking price in terms of draft capital.”

Those requirements deterred several teams, including the Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs from making a deal. The Giants should return to the well for a former first-round pick who would transform their pedestrian passing game.

Brandin Cooks Has Qualities Giants Need

Cooks is the best fit for the Giants because of the way he can still stretch the field. He averaged 12.3 yards per catch for the Texans this season and has averaged over 10 yards a grab every season since he entered the NFL as a top-20 pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2014.

The Giants need a consistent vertical threat after tallying a league-low 28 completions of 20 yards or more. Cooks would change all of that after he recorded his only 100-yard game of the season against the Colts, with a five-catch, 106-yard effort that included a 33-yard reception.

It was his 13th catch of 20-plus yards, with three going for 40 or more, including this 42-yarder against the Colts in Week 1:

Having a deep threat as consistent as Cooks to aim for would elevate a Giants passing attack that registered a mere 6.6 yards per attempt. Part of the problem is most of the wideouts on the roster work best underneath and over the middle from the slot.

Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Richie James all fit that description, while Darius Slayton is the lone, true field-stretcher among the group. The problem is Slayton’s a free agent, along with James and Isaiah Hodgins.

Bringing Beckham back to MetLife Stadium seems like the obvious quick fix, and CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani thinks it will still happen. It’s a risky proposition though because Beckham’s 30 and coming off tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career.

There are going to be doubts about whether Beckham can still separate from coverage. Whether he still has the quickness and turns out of his breaks to find space in the red zone.

Cooks, by contrast, hasn’t lost the knack for getting open in the end zone, snagging his 49th career touchdown reception in the rematch against Indy:

Durability and production haven’t been a problem for Cooks, who’s missed just six games across the last three seasons. His track record is worth the Giants using their projected $56,763,844 worth of salary cap space to make room for Cooks’ $18 million base salary for this year after giving up one of their two third-round picks.

General manager Joe Schoen collected another third after sending Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. The trade left the Giants bereft of a versatile and dynamic playmaker who now feels “accepted” in KC.

Schoen’s Toney deal will look a lot better if it helps the Giants land a steady and experienced receiver as prolific as Cooks.