Giants’ 2x Super Bowl Champ Eyeing NFL Comeback at New Position

Tim Tebow’s return to the gridiron has a few prominent former New York Giants players itching at the thought of their own NFL comeback — albeit some more seriously than others.

First, it was Victor Cruz who jokingly responded to news of Tebow’s signing by tweeting “Welp, I might as (well) dust these salsa shoes off at this point.. lol.” However, while Cruz’s comments can likely be chalked up to nothing more than the fan-favorite having himself a laugh, Cruz’s former teammate Brandon Jacobs’ thoughts of comeback appear to be far less of a laughing matter.

Brandon Jacobs Eyeing an NFL Comeback… at Defensive End

That’s right, the former nine-year NFL running back that was built like a defensive end, would now like to officially become one. Jacobs, who during his playing days was listed at 6-foot-4-inch, 264-pounds, has thrown his hat in the ring, asking for an opportunity to rush the passer for an NFL team.

@Giants I am ready. I am ready to hit sack any QB out there. pic.twitter.com/yhP36rTz00 — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

“Well, since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I, too, will come back. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion continued his plea to potential suitors, taking a slight jab at Tebow in the process.

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am,” he proclaimed. “I just need a shot, that’s it! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!”

Jacobs later moved his comeback talk to Instagram, sharing a live story after running eight full gassers. “When I’m in tip-top shape, I am going to look better than anyone out there; I am going to move better than anyone out there,” Jacobs said, reaffirming he means no hate to current NFL defensive ends, nor Tebow for the matter. “That’s just facts.”

Eli Manning All-In on a Jacobs Comeback

While Tebow’s return to the NFL was bound to turn some heads, he does have some things going for him. Of course, the most glaring is his college head coach Urban Meyer at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Furthermore, while he may not have appeared in an NFL game since the 2015 preseason, he has been keeping active, playing Minor League Baseball for the past five-plus years — retiring from baseball in February of 2021.

Jacobs, on the other hand, is 38 years old and hasn’t suited up in the NFL since 2013. Even then, he played second-fiddle to former Madden cover boy Peyton Hillis for seven games in a battered Giants backfield. Still, who are we to shed doubt on Jacobs’ aspirations.

A height-weight-speed specimen during his prime, the Southern Illinois product was a dominant force for the majority of his eight-year run in East Rutherford. Jacobs amassed 5,087 yards and 64 total touchdowns over his Big Blue tenure, including two 1,000-plus yard seasons and five campaigns of at least seven touchdowns.

What Jacobs doesn’t have on his professional resume, however, is a single sack — which could pose as a drawback for someone who wants to suddenly be viewed as a defensive end. Still, while Jacobs may have a long road ahead of him, his long-time quarterback is here for the journey… that is if Jacobs can stick to his diet.

Get it done BJ. https://t.co/6B4OrKHHHZ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 27, 2021

