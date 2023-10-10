Brian Daboll Favorite ‘Designated’ to Return for Giants: Report

Brian Daboll needs all the help he can get to put the New York Giants back on track, and the head coach will know the return of one of his former players could help a struggling offense. Wide receiver Cole Beasley was designated “to return from the practice squad IR” on Tuesday, October 10.

Beasley’s status was updated by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who also reported the Giants “waived WR Cam Sims and CB Amani Oruwariye.” Although Duggan initially expressed confusion about the Giants waiving two players to make room for one, things became clearer later in the day.

The Giants designated WR Cole Beasley to return from the practice squad IR. They waived WR Cam Sims and CB Amani Oruwariye. So they waived two players when they only needed one spot… pic.twitter.com/LNBmNWAbSR — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 10, 2023

That’s when KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported plans for the Giants to add offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste to their practice squad. Wilson reported the Giants as “signing” Cajuste, but NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton revealed the deal is “expected” to be confirmed “pending a physical tomorrow.”

Either way, Duggan felt the news about Cajuste explained the earlier roster moves. Duggan also pointed out how the “Giants had Cajuste in for a visit in May and a workout before the opener.”

And there’s the reason for the additional open P-squad spot. Giants had Cajuste in for a visit in May and a workout before the opener. Five career starts at tackle. Was cut by the Patriots and Jets this offseason https://t.co/6Voh9AgJ9L — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 10, 2023

Cajuste can be a much-needed additional body for an offensive line in dire need of reinforcements, but Beasley’s status could prove more significant. The 34-year-old who played for Daboll with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-21, knows this offense well and is capable of providing a quick target for constantly harassed quarterback Daniel Jones.

Giants Need Player Daboll Knows Well

Beasley produced the two best seasons of his career when Daboll called the offense for the Bills. Back-to-back campaigns of 82 catches in 2020 and ’21 showed the level of trust the coach had in the crafty wideout.

Many of Beasley’s catches came in underneath areas and from the slot. He played 526 snaps in the slot in 2020 and 536 more a year later, per Player Profiler.

Beasley also tallied just 4.7 yards before catch per reception in 2021, according to Pro Football Reference. These statistics prove how often Daboll designed plays for Beasley to be targeted with short, quick throws.

Those same throws are what Jones needs is he’s going to avoid more of the pressure that’s led to him taking 28 sacks through five games. A good example of how it might work between Jones and Beasley was shown by this clip of a practice drill in August highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Daniel Jones working with slot WR’s Cole Beasley & Jamison Crowder post practice. Parris Campbell was out today. pic.twitter.com/agI6xbLpe4 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 3, 2023

Beasley even began to look like a lock for the final roster after turning heads during preseason. His chances appeared to increase after undrafted free agent Bryce Wheaton-Ford unfortunately suffered a torn ACL.

Ultimately, Beasley had to settle for a place on the practice squad while he dealt with a quad injury. Now he’s available again, there’s surely reason to promote Beasley, based on how some of the Giants other receivers have struggled to make an impact.

Giants Still Searching for Better Targets

Jones’ supporting cast was supposed to be stronger after the Giants signed Parris Campbell from the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Big Blue then doubled down on reinforcements at receiver by using the 73rd pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select Jalin Hyatt.

The problem is Hyatt’s largely been anonymous through five weeks, while Campbell has hardly fared any better. He’s mustered a mere 16 catches for just 85 yards, hardly the numbers of a go-to receiver.

Hyatt’s struggles can be explained partly by his skill-set as more of a vertical threat, something Jones hasn’t had time to exploit when under so much pressure. Things should be different with Campbell, who has the ability to play in the slot and win underneath.

Beasley is in the winter of his career and yet to take the field this season, but his core playing style and veteran know-how are just what Jones needs and isn’t getting from Campbell.