Brian Daboll Indicates Giants to Keep Struggling Rookie at Key Position: Report

Brian Daboll appears determined not to alter many of his plans from the start of the 2023 NFL season, despite the New York Giants losing three out of four games. Daboll is holding firm in multiple areas, including a shaky special teams unit where a rookie is struggling to get to grips with life as a returner.

Running back Eric Gray will continue to field punts, according to Daboll, despite muffing one kick during Week 4’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Brian Daboll indicated that the Giants will go back to rookie Eric Gray as the team's punt return after pulling him following a first-quarter muff vs. Seattle. Adoree' Jackson was next man up. #NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 4, 2023

As Stapleton pointed out, veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was the one to step in whenever Gray faltered. The decision to risk a starter like Jackson in football’s third phase has baffled many, as has keeping Gray in the mix when the fifth-round pick in this year’s draft hasn’t looked comfortable in the return game.

Rookie Being Left in a Tough Role

Gray’s issues showed up when this punt got away from him against the Seahawks, highlighted by Sports 24/7.

Michael Dickson 45-yd punt .. Eric Gray muffs catch recovered by Nick McCloud at NYG 33#Seahawks 0 #NYGiants 0 1st pic.twitter.com/QuqwWY0BNC — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 3, 2023

While the Giants were fortunate enough to recover possession, the fumble only magnified the tough time Gray is having trying to make the grade as a returner. The former Oklahoma standout has returned four punts for just 24 yards, while also running back two kickoffs for 35, per Pro Football Reference.

Gray’s modest numbers aren’t a surprise to those who have witnessed his struggles first hand, during both offseason workouts and recent practices. Among the concerned observers, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted “Eric Gray is not a natural punt returner. Have said this before. Saw it the other day at practice too. Very similar to that muff.”

Eric Gray is not a natural punt returner. Have said this before. Saw it the other day at practice too. Very similar to that muff. Giants lucky they recover. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy discussed how the problem has been ongoing for months: “Giants rookie Eric Gray has looked awkward catching punts since July. You knew that would happen eventually in a game.”

Given the context of his continued issues, it’s surprising Gray is being given another chance. Perhaps Daboll is wary of risking Jackson again after the Giants’ most experienced corner was injured returning a punt against the Detroit Lions last season.

Daboll was defiant in the aftermath of Jackson injuring his knee, but things are different this year. The main difference is the Giants aren’t winning, struggling on both sides of the ball, so the defense needs Jackson, who is being asked to adjust to playing the slot.

While Jackson’s had mixed success playing inside, his performances are less of a concern than those of the Giants’ overall special teams.

Giants Continue to Falter in Football’s Third Phase

Special teams gaffes haven’t just been limited to muffed punts. Penalties, blocked kicks and poor tackling have also plagued the unit, increasing pressure on coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

The 50-year-old responded to questions about pressure by telling reporters “pressure’s my friend. I keep it right here in my back pocket. Pressure don’t bother me.”

"Pressure's my friend. I keep it right here in my back pocket. Pressure don't bother me." – Thomas McGaughey pic.twitter.com/nxxHa5WT8q — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

While he may welcome the pressure, McGaughey will be keenly aware improvement is expected. Especially after his group was flagged six times against the Seahawks, according to Dunleavy.

Adding some juice to the return game would be a good way for McGaughey to kickstart a revival. The Giants have options beyond Gray, including wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell, all of whom have experience running back punts and kicks.

What the Giants have been doing in every phase hasn’t been working, so refreshing small but significant parts of the team could provide the boost needed to halt an alarming losing slide.