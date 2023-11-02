Brian Daboll Not Ruling Out IR for Giants’ Pro Bowl Pass-Catcher

Brian Daboll can’t catch a break with injuries this season. The New York Giants’ head coach is ready to welcome back Daniel Jones, right when the starting quarterback’s best pass-catcher, tight end Darren Waller, could be out long term.

Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Daboll “didn’t rule out injured reserve” when speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 2, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

QB Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Raiders, according to Brian Daboll. Didn't rule out injured reserve for either. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 2, 2023

Daboll was addressing the situation facing both Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The latter is recovering from a rib problem, and he and Waller are out of Week 9’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, while “IR is a possibility for both,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Waller’s absence will be of greater concern since the Giants have options at quarterback. Tommy DeVito is on the 53-man roster, while the team also added one of Daboll’s former players, Matt Barkley, to the practice squad.

Things are different at tight end, where second-year pro Daniel Bellinger is one of the few healthy options. Bellinger has talent, but he’s not as dynamic nor versatile as 2020 Pro-Bowler Waller.

Darren Waller News Getting Worse

The news about Waller is trending in one direction, and it’s not a good one for the Giants. Not when the 31-year-old initially described his latest setback as “very frustrating” and “may take a little bit” of time to heal, per Raanan.

TE Darren Waller “very frustrating” and “a little bit discouraging” that he’s dealing with another hamstring injury. Waller said it’s likely going to be “potentially” weeks. The amount of weeks he’s not quite sure. “It may take a little bit.“ So it seems very unlikely he… pic.twitter.com/1ymC6LjSHn — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 1, 2023

It’s not a good sign when both player and coach are painting this bleak a picture. The uncertainty is compounded by Waller’s lengthy injury history.

He missed 14 games during his final two seasons with the Raiders due to knee, ankle and hamstring injuries. Significantly, thigh and hamstring problems landed Waller on IR almost a year ago to the day.

A return to injured reserve would keep Waller sidelined for a minimum of four games. That’s the nightmare scenario for a Giants’ offense still struggling to move the ball through the air.

Waller has been one of the few bright spots in recent weeks, hauling in 20 receptions in the three games before injuring his hamstring against the New York Jets in Week 8. The numbers still weren’t quite what the Giants were hoping for when they traded a third-round draft pick to the Raiders in the offseason, but Waller was starting to show the flexibility Daboll’s pass attack needs.

That flexibility was obvious during the 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. When Waller bossed the Giants’ NFC East rivals from the slot, per PFF Fantasy Football.

Darren Waller when lined up in the slot this week: 🔺 6 targets

🔹 6 receptions

🔺 85 YDS

🔹 1 TD

🔺 91.6 REC Grade pic.twitter.com/lDuW1PbrV2 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 23, 2023

Bellinger isn’t the same kind of roving mismatch, but the Giants need him to step up in Waller’s absence.

Brian Daboll Needs Daniel Bellinger to Step Up

Bellinger offers a more traditional complement to Waller’s move skills. In other words, Bellinger acts like an in-line tight end who can join the offensive line and block.

Things have worked well when the theory has been put into practice. Like when Bellinger made this cut block against the New England Patriots in preseason, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Daniel Bellinger springs a 16 yard Gary Brightwell run in the 2 minute drill on this 3rd & 1 split-zone run where he takes out the end man on the line of scrimmage Good job upfront and Brightwell does a solid job pressing the LOS before hitting the cutback pic.twitter.com/h3iZhnBqTb — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 12, 2022

Plays like this underline Bellinger’s hidden value, but he needs more production as a receiver. Four catches from just five targets isn’t going to scare any defense, but the Giants lack options beyond last year’s fourth-round pick.

The depth chart shows only Bellinger available to replace Waller. Tommy Sweeney is on the reserve/non-football illness list, while Chris Myarick is on IR.

If Waller joins him, there’ll be a lot of pressure on Bellinger to expand his role.