Brian Daboll ‘Counterpart’ the ‘Top Choice’ to Replace Giants DC ‘Wink’ Martindale

The shakeup of the New York Giants coaching staff claimed its most high-profile victim when defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale resigned on Monday, January 8. Martindale’s departure had long been mooted because of an uneasy relationship with head coach Brian Daboll, who could view former “counterpart” Leslie Frazier as the “top choice” to replace the outgoing play-caller.

Frazier and Daboll coached four seasons together with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-22. The idea of Frazier being a “top replacement” for Martindale was first floated by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post on Saturday, January 6.

If #Giants and Wink Martindale separate, logic says Leslie Frazier would be the top replacement DC choice. The issue is that he’ll have no shortage of DC suitors, some more win-now ready. And he is eyeing a head coach gig, as he told Jonathan https://t.co/ZnW27KyRkO — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 6, 2024

The Giants already rate Frazier, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic: “The Bills annually had top defenses under Frazier, who interviewed for the Giants’ head-coaching vacancy when Daboll got the job.” Frazier even “visited a Giants practice during the spring, which indicates a solid relationship with Daboll.”

Talk of Frazier, who sat out the 2023 season, returning will likely grow louder after Martindale opted to walk away. He was a popular assistant who did some creditable things with the Giants’ defense, but butting heads with Daboll made a split inevitable.

Martindale’s resignation was confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He cited Martindale’s fractured “relationship with Brian Daboll” as a “big part of the divorce.”

Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce. Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2024

Going back to a coach he knows would make sense for Daboll, who needs a more convivial staff to help rebuild a 6-11 team. Landing Frazier would also be a minor coup for the Giants, since the 64-year-old is one of the most experienced and highly-regarded defensive minds in the NFL.

Leslie Frazier Would Be the Anti-‘Wink’ Martindale

There’s an obvious rapport between the two coaches, but Frazier’s scheme being polar opposite to Martindale’s system could make him the most attractive candidate for Daboll.

Frazier became known for his heavy reliance on zone coverage. Some didn’t like the soft coverage shells, but others, including The Ringer’s Steve Ruiz were impressed: “the way the bills play zone coverage is so cool. continuity plays a big role obviously. it’s like a well coached soccer team how they work together to constrict space.”

Ruiz detailed how Frazier’s units in Buffalo limited big plays: “the bills have given up 2 completions in between the numbers over 10 air yards. they make you take inefficient underneath throws or difficult ones to the perimeter. or you get sacked.”

the bills have given up 2 completions in between the numbers over 10 air yards. they make you take inefficient underneath throws or difficult ones to the perimeter. or you get sacked. pic.twitter.com/wLoSFZ11fJ — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 21, 2022

This is the antithesis of the Martindale approach. The latter relies on relentless blitzing, with the Giants sending pressure 42.2 percent of the time, the second-highest in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Frazier will also send pressure from time to time. After all, he played for the late Buddy Ryan’s famed 46 defense with the Chicago Bears.

The Bills even adopted man coverage when needed, particularly for a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, per NFL Network’s Kendell Hollowell.

Leslie Frazier trusted his defense in man coverage against Patrick Mahomes. The Bills were in man coverage on 54% of their snaps, per @minakimes pic.twitter.com/CXgzCrhvH0 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 19, 2022

Generally though, Frazier runs a move conservative scheme. His bend-don’t-break philosophy could be a welcome change from Martindale’s risky strategy.

‘Wink’ Martindale and the Giants Had Issues

Martindale and Daboll’s rift became public, but those involved attempted to downplay the issues. The all is well party line rarely convinced anybody, but Martindale emerged with more credit because his defense was the main driving force behind the Giants winning four of their last seven games.

Yet, as well as the defense played, Martindale’s unit also had its flaws. Specifically, allowing 4.7 yards per rush in 2023, one year after giving up 5.2 yards a carry.

The Giants also ranked 28th with just 34 sacks this season, despite all the blitzing, according to Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Wink Martindale's defensive statistics as the #Giants DC 2022: Points against: 17th

Yards allowed: 25th

Ru yards allowed: 27th

Blitz rate: 1st (39.7)

Pressure rate: 6th

Sacks: 13th (41 sacks)

Turnovers: 25th (19) 2023: Points against: 26th

Yards allowed: 27th

Ru yards… — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 8, 2024

Martindale was hamstrung by Daboll’s medicore offenses, but there’s no doubt there’s room for improvement on the other side of the ball. Frazier could make those improvements happen fast and ensure there’s less friction between Daboll and key members of his staff.