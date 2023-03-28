Brian Daboll Admits He’s texted 3-Time Pro-Bowler ‘Once or Twice’

The New York Giants are serious about the prospect of signing Odell Beckham Jr., after a second member of the team’s top brass endorsed the idea of bringing the free-agent wide receiver back to MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the NFL’s annual owners meeting and admitted to having texted Beckham more than once, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

Daboll said he’s texted with Odell “once or twice” this offseason. Feels like the Giants are hanging around so they can be a landing spot if/when his asking price drops. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 28, 2023

Duggan’s feeling “the Giants are hanging around” for the chance to sign Beckham on the cheap is valid. Especially since Daboll’s words came shortly after Giants’ president, CEO and co-owner John Mara revealed he’s in favor of signing OBJ.

Mara wants to know if Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can make a deal work. Daboll sounds open to the possibility, at least based on him dubbing Beckham “a good young man,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Meanwhile, over at #Giants coach Brian Daboll’s table, he says they’ve had talks about a bunch of free agents. Calls Beckham “a good young man” and says they had a “good visit, good dinner” late last season. Says he’s texted him this offseason. https://t.co/W5qGhZXQIf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2023

Any chance the Giants would have of reuniting with the player they drafted in the first round back in 2014 would depend on a number of factors. Specifically, cost and beating heavy competition to the three-time Pro-Bowler’s signature.

Odell Beckham Jr. Deal Tough for Giants to Accommodate

Duggan’s right to point out how the Giants would need Beckham’s price to fall. The veteran wideout has already made it clear what he won’t accept on the open market:

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

If “4 ain’t enough,” the Giants have a problem. Schoen only has $4,171,682 left to work with under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

There are ways of freeing up some more cash, such as restructuring the contract of defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Yet, a move like that would be a lot to undertake for Beckham, a player who carries more than a few risks.

For one thing, he’s 30 and past his best. For another, OBJ is attempting to come back from tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career. He hasn’t played a down since helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI over a year ago.

There’s also the not-so small matter of Beckham leaving under a cloud when he originally departed from the Giants back in 2019. A trade to the Cleveland Browns became necessary following a number of off-field incidents, including an impromptu interview with ESPN during which Beckham failed to back quarterback Eli Manning.

The Giants would be going to a lot of trouble, financially and otherwise, to make room for Beckham again. That’s assuming Daboll and Schoen could stay ahead of the other interested parties.

Waiting Game a Risky Strategy

There’s no coincidence behind Beckham showing up at the owners meeting, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport anticipating the purpose of the visit is “presumably to meet with teams while decision makers are here in Arizona (where Beckham lives and trains).”

A special visitor to the Annual League Meetings: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr has arrived, presumably to meet with teams while decision makers are here in Arizona (where Beckham lives and trains). pic.twitter.com/u7V6RmnRFZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Beckham knows there’s interest, but biding their time in the hopes he will revise his expectations and demands is about all the Giants can do at the moment. Yet, there’s an element of risk because of the other teams thought to be keen on the receiver.

Among them, the New York Jets are considered serious players after general manager Joe Douglas admitted “This could be an opportunity to add a unique talent,” per the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

There have also been rumors the defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs retain an interest. They “will continue to pursue a deal,” according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Interest from the Chiefs and Jets is more bad news for the Giants. Beckham may prefer to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, assuming the latter does eventually land with the Jets, than Daniel Jones.

At the very least, interest from so many gives Beckham enough leverage not to lower his contract demands just yet. The last thing the Giants should do is be pulled into a bidding war for a player they coped without just fine last season.