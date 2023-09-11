Brian Daboll Evaluates Week 1 While Turning Focus Towards Week 2

The Giants would most definitely like to put their Week 1 loss behind them. Before that could happen, Head Coach Brian Daboll had to faced the fire as he spoke with the media in a Monday afternoon virtual press conference.

Daboll was calm and steady in addressing many pivotal and painful questions about the game and didn’t let on with the specifics of his feedback to the team Monday morning, saying he prefers to keep that private.

“It was a collective effort,” Daboll said. “I think seven times the ball was either in their hands or on the ground, which you start with ball security. We didn’t do a good enough job with that and there’s some things, third down and red zone situational football that we didn’t do a good enough job of. Then obviously, we didn’t score a single point so a lot to learn from, a lot to improve on and that’s what we’ll try to do today.” He added that they don’t want to “let it linger too long” but also “can’t run from it, you can’t hide from it, you own it.” “I’d say you take it for what it’s worth,” Daboll said. “It was a poor performance. You learn from the things that you can learn from and then you really got to get focused on the next week. Whether it was a win or a loss, it really has no effect on the next week. Your job is to be honest, to show them some of the things that we can do better as a team. Whether it’s a staff, whether it’s players and then to get on to next week.”

The team will now shift its focus as it prepares to travel out west and face the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday September 17 at 4:05 EST.

Key Players Receive Less Than Favorable Grades for Week 1

The Giants continue to lick their wounds from the Dallas Massacre as analytics from the game begin to circulate social media.

The offensive line played poorly, allowing the Dallas defense to generated pressure on 23 of 37 dropbacks (62.2%), the 4th-highest pressure rate in a game since 2019 according to Next Gen Stats. Dallas had 8 defenders generate multiple pressures, including 4 with at least 5 pressures.

On the defensive side of the ball, two pass rushers that came in with big expectations did not make much noise at all. According to Pro Football Focus LB Kayvon Thibodeaux received a 61.6 overall grade Sunday night with a 56.2 pass rush grade. 0 pressures. 0 hits. 0 hurries. Azeez Ojulari: 55.6 overall, 55.1 pass rush. 0 pressures. 0 hits. 0 hurries.

Former Giants First Round Pick Would Welcome a Return

The Giants drafted Justin Pugh with the No. 19 overall pick in 2013. Over five season with Big Blue Pugh played right tackle and left guard before signing a five-year, $44.7 million deal with the Cardinals in 2018.

According to the New York Post, the free-agent would welcome a return to the team that drafted him. “I think I bring a lot to the table in terms of my play and what I do off the field,’’ Pugh said. “The fact I even have to sell myself gets me a little upset. Turn on the film and you can watch it yourself. Talk to any team I’ve been on and they’ll tell you what type of man I am.” “I’m not doing this for the money. I’m not asking for what I was getting early on in my career. I’m doing this to chase a ring and that’s something that has to be a realistic expectation as well.’’