Giants ‘Would Be Wise’ to Sign Jets’ Edge-Rusher in Free Agency

The New York Giants won’t blitz as much defensively now Shane Bowen has replaced Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as coordinator. Bowen’s more passive scheme will need players who can win pass-rush matchups up front. It’s why the Giants “would be wise” to sign edge-rusher Bryce Huff from the New York Jets in 2024 NFL free agency.

That’s the view of SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes. He thinks “every team in need of an edge rusher” ought to “make a run at Huff.”

Hughes also believes Huff’s “unbelievable pass-rush percentage of 21.8” would help Giants’ outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The latter recorded “11.5 sacks, yes, but only 16 quarterback hits (four outside his sacks) and a pressure rate of 9.2 percent.”

Huff has the production to be the right bookend for Thibodeaux on the Giants’ front seven.

Bryce Huff Ready for Breakout Year

This isn’t the first time the Giants have been named a suitable suitor for Huff. Back in January, Big Blue were tipped to make a “splash” move to sign the 25-year-old.

Huff is a good fit for a Giants defense still operating a 3-4 front reliant on versatile, roving edge-rushers. His banner, 10-sack campaign showcased the variety in Huff’s pass-rush repertoire.

No. 47 won off the edge with a dip move against the New England Patriots in Week 18. That got Huff his first double-digit-sack season.

Rushing successfully from the outside is just one part of Huff’s game. He’s also adept rushing from the inside.

The former Memphis standout was lined up at defensive tackle when his interior pressure helped defensive end Jermaine Johnson II get the sack.

A pass-rusher with this kind of range will command a hefty fee on the veteran market. He’s projected by Spotrac.com to land a four-year contract paying $9.2 million annually.

That’s a sizeable investment, but the Giants will have $26,811,449 worth of room under the salary cap. It’s enough to make a deal for Huff happen, especially since the Jets don’t seem interested in bringing him back.

Hughes revealed the Jets “never so much as made a contract offer” during the season. He also pointed out how “the Jets, who have already invested so much on the defensive line, aren’t in a position to match the deal I believe he’s going to see in free agency.”

The Giants have extra incentive to take advantage of the Jets’ inactivity. Particularly when edge-rusher remains a priority position.

Giants Need Pass Rush Help in Free Agency

Things look thin at edge-rusher, beyond Thibodeaux. Fourth-year pro Azeez Ojulari is set to return, but he’s posted just eight sacks across the last two seasons.

Ojulari has also had trouble getting and staying on the field. The 50th player taken in the 2021 NFL draft landed on injured reserve with an ankle problem that cost him four games last season. He’d already sat out two games with a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign.

Ojulari’s injury issues are compounded by the Giants’ lack of depth at a key spot. Veteran Jihad Ward knew Martindale’s system well, but the 29-year-old is a pending free agent who may opt to move on since the Giants parted ways with Bowen’s predecessor.

Acquiring Huff can complete a devastating tandem featuring Thibodeaux. Their double act would ease the pressure on Ojulari to handle a heavy workload, freeing him up for a useful role as a situational pass-rusher.