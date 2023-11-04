Giants Tipped to Select ‘Franchise-Caliber’ Quarterback in 2024 NFL Draft

They only gave him a $160-million contract in the offseason, but the New York Giants could move on from Daniel Jones as soon as the 2024 NFL draft. Especially if Big Blue is positioned to select Caleb Williams with the first-overall pick.

That’s what Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has happening in his latest mock draft. Trapasso sees “the Giants swing for the fences with Williams, who hasn’t exactly lit up college football the past few weeks but has franchise-caliber abilities.”

Adding Jones’ obvious successor while the ink’s barely dry on his contract extension would be cold, even by NFL standards. Yet, there are those who believe Jones is already playing for his future amid a miserable season marred by injuries, turnovers and taking a ton of sacks.

Heisman Trophy Winner Might Be Too Good to Pass Up

At 2-6 the Giants are in the prime spot to land one of the marquee players in next year’s draft. Williams might be too good to pass up, even though he’s hit a midseason bump with USC.

Before then, the Heisman Trophy winner was freely showcasing the arm talent that has him placed high on so many draft boards. Williams deserves the ranking because even with his recent slump, he’s topping the FBS with 25 touchdown passes, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. will face off at 7:30 ET on ABC. The two rank among the FBS leaders in passing touchdowns this season. pic.twitter.com/0a773uCHGx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2023

Many of those scoring passes are the results of Williams’ arm strength. The 21-year-old’s “ability to throw the ball with velocity and accuracy from all sorts of odd bases and arm angles remains special,” according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

That “special” quality shows up most whenever Williams launches the ball deep. His “nice down-the-field throws” during a 50-49 win over Cal were commended by ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

Very up and down game from #USC QB Caleb Williams vs. Cal, but one positive takeaway was his deep touch. Had some nice down-the-field throws. pic.twitter.com/xAt9pE2UkE — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 30, 2023

There are blindspots in Williams’ game. Like being “tied for the 156th passing grade under pressure in the FBS (32.8). Williams’ 14 turnover-worthy plays under pressure are the most in that group, as well,” per Sikkema.

Many will be able to look past the negatives if it means the Giants adding a dynamic young playmaker at football’s most important position. It’s something the front office might already be thinking about based on recent moves.

Giants Could Be Preparing for New Quarterback

Are the Giants already positioning themselves to draft a quarterback in Round 1 next April? The franchise has enough ammunition to move up the board after trading defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams fetched a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth in ’25.

The potential significance of the Giants adding to their draft haul wasn’t lost on Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager: “When I see that — I remind followers and fans that it’s always worth considering what it may take to move up in the 1st round a few spots if there’s a player (QB) they love.”

Giants scooping up a 2nd round pick and a Day 3 pick in exchange for Leonard Williams. When I see that — I remind followers and fans that it’s always worth considering what it may take to move up in the 1st round a few spots if there’s a player (QB) they love. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 30, 2023

At the moment, the Giants won’t need to move up. Not when they sit in the lowly depths of 2-6, a great spot to pick first overall.

Whenever the Giants eventually make their first selection, Jones won’t be able to shake the feeling he’s going to be replaced. That sense of the inevitable will only get stronger if Jones continues to struggle now he’s back from injury.

Jones wasn’t living up to the new contract before suffering a cervical neck problem. No. 8 had thrown two touchdowns compared with six interceptions, along with taking 28 sacks.

Jones has also lost a league-high 24 fumbles since 2019, per SportsCenter.

Daniel Jones has lost 24 fumbles since entering the league in 2019. The most in the NFL during that time 😬 pic.twitter.com/fWWVwcW2Fj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2023

Numbers as bleak as those could shake the Giants’ confidence in their signal-caller. So could further losses being added to an already disappointing record, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton: “Team brass believes in Jones, but if the season goes from sideways today to upside down at its conclusion, there truly is no predicting what could happen.”

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were lauded when the Giants became a playoff team last season. Now things have changed no move to improve the roster can be ruled out.

Even if it means drafting Jones’ replacement so soon.