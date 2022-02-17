Giants Warned to Avoid $90 Million Deal With Pro Bowl Playmaker

Powered by the likes of Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens, the New York Giants spent the past two seasons moonlighting as the poster children for offensive incompetence. The organization is hopeful that the team will improve upon their 31st offensive ranking from 2021. The hirings of (head coach) Brian Daboll and (offensive coordinator) Mike Kafka are certainly a good place to start, as each played a pivotal part in two of the NFL’s top five offenses from a season ago.
So, the Giants offense will have a new feel in 2022 — that we are almost certain of. However, will they also have a new look, as in personnel? The new regime appears committed to Daniel Jones as their guy under center. Saquon Barkley, while engulfed in trade chatter, is expected to return. Kenny Golladay has a $21.1 million cap hit and Kadarius Toney is just 10 months removed from being the team’s top draft selection. In other words, aside from obvious needs on the offensive line, Evan Engram’s impending free agency and Sterling Shepard posing as a cap causality, the majority of Big Blue’s skill positions appear to be manned.
However, having the positions filled and filling them with the proper talent are two different stories. If the Giants truly want Jones to succeed, improvements upon his supporting cast should undoubtedly be put into motion. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox would seemingly agree with that assessment. That is, as long as those plans don’t include the pursuit wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency.
Giants Urged to Avoid Deal With Godwin
Despite appearing in only 14 games in 2021, Godwin is coming off a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards. Over his four seasons in Tampa Bay, the Penn State product has established himself as one of football’s most elite pass-catchers.
At just 25 years old, Godwin is bound to cash in this offseason. In fact, Spotrac projects him to earn a five-year deal worth north of $91 million on the open market. Yet, that type of financial commitment for a player coming off a mid-December tear makes him a no-go for Big Blue in the eyes of Knox:
Improving the 24-year-old quarterback’s supporting cast should be a goal for the Giants this offseason, but while wideout Chris Godwin is one of the biggest offensive names available, he shouldn’t be on New York’s wish list. There are a couple of reasons for this, starting with the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout suffered a torn ACL in mid-December. New York will want to get off to a fast start in the Daboll era, and the 25-year-old may not be ready early in the season.
Giants Receiving Corps
There’s no denying that the additions of Golladay and Toney failed to live up to expectations in 2021. Yes, injuries and quarterback play had plenty to do with their shortcomings, but when your starting left tackle outpaces your top two wideouts in receiving touchdowns, you have issues. Still, New York is financially committed to Golladay through 2024 with a potential out from his contract a year prior, while Toney flashed enough upside to think he can elevate his play next season.
via Knox:
The Giants also invested heavily in the receiver position last year, using a first-round pick on Kadarius Toney and signing Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal. New York should see what Daboll can get out of its receiving corps before chasing another high-priced free agent.
And then there’s Godwin’s price tag. He has a projected market value of $18.1 million, which simply does not fit with the Giants’ cap situation. If New York is intent on upgrading its receiving corps, it should look to do so in the draft.
