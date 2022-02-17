Giants Warned to Avoid $90 Million Deal With Pro Bowl Playmaker

Powered by the likes of Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens, the New York Giants spent the past two seasons moonlighting as the poster children for offensive incompetence. The organization is hopeful that the team will improve upon their 31st offensive ranking from 2021. The hirings of (head coach) Brian Daboll and (offensive coordinator) Mike Kafka are certainly a good place to start, as each played a pivotal part in two of the NFL’s top five offenses from a season ago.

So, the Giants offense will have a new feel in 2022 — that we are almost certain of. However, will they also have a new look, as in personnel? The new regime appears committed to Daniel Jones as their guy under center. Saquon Barkley, while engulfed in trade chatter, is expected to return. Kenny Golladay has a $21.1 million cap hit and Kadarius Toney is just 10 months removed from being the team’s top draft selection. In other words, aside from obvious needs on the offensive line, Evan Engram’s impending free agency and Sterling Shepard posing as a cap causality, the majority of Big Blue’s skill positions appear to be manned.

However, having the positions filled and filling them with the proper talent are two different stories. If the Giants truly want Jones to succeed, improvements upon his supporting cast should undoubtedly be put into motion. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox would seemingly agree with that assessment. That is, as long as those plans don’t include the pursuit wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency.

Giants Urged to Avoid Deal With Godwin