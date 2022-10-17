Former Giants WR Signs With AFC South Contender

Former New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board has found a new home in the AFC South.

Board, who spent the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons with the Giants, signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent on Monday, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website.

The #Titans have signed WR C.J. Board to their practice squad while releasing WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad. READ https://t.co/FhggxFplW0 pic.twitter.com/CmoH0eNKM7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 17, 2022

Board was with the Giants during training camp but was released before the season. He spent some time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before taking Josh Gordon’s spot on Tennessee’s practice squad.

Board, who went undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017, has bounced around several NFL rosters but was most productive during his stint with the Giants. He appeared in 20 games (5 starts) over two seasons in New York and caught 15 passes for 152 yards.

The longest reception of Board’s career was this 38-yard bomb from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in a Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Daniel Jones 38 yards deep to CJ Board!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ZhTJddl3ty — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 26, 2021

The Giants also used Board as a return specialist under former head coach Joe Judge. He returned 13 kicks and three punts with Big Blue.

Although the Giants have been hurting at wide receiver this season, they didn’t try to bring back Board to see what he could do. The Titans, on the other hand, must believe he has something to offer to their wide receiver room this season.

Could Josh Gordon Be an Option For the Giants?

C.J. Board isn’t the answer for the Giants at wide receiver, but what about the guy Tennessee released in order to sign him? Josh Gordon was once an elite playmaker and is definitely an intriguing name now that he’s a free agent.

The Titans are releasing WR Josh Gordon. Never forget 2013 Josh Gordon.pic.twitter.com/dj4yTTsWuX — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) October 17, 2022

Back in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards and was named first-team All-Pro. Multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy and subsequent suspensions derailed the prime of career, though.

Gordon’s last semi-productive season came in 2018, when he was traded from the Browns to the New England Patriots. He caught 41 passes that season for 737 yards and four touchdowns.

Since his stint with the Patriots, the Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans have all taken flyers on Gordon with minimal success. His most recent stop in Tennessee yielded zero receptions in two games played (only one target on 24 snaps).

Now 31 years old, it’s safe to assume Gordon’s best days in the NFL are behind him.

Where Do the Giants Turn Next at Wide Receiver?

The Giants seem unlikely to pursue outside help at the wide receiver position at this point in the season. The solution will have to come from within.

There is still some hope that either Kenny Golladay (knee) or Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can get healthy and start to produce, but don’t hold your breath. Golladay and Toney have combined to catch four passes for 22 yards this season — and all of those yards came via Golladay in Week 1.

Second round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was a breath of fresh air in his first game back from a knee injury. Although he played only 15 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, he managed to catch three passes for 37 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the win.

WELCOME BACK WAN'DALE! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/GJmvBjuYzb — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

Darius Slayton’s snap count is also on the rise (season high 45 snaps in Week 6), but beyond him and Robinson the Giants do not have many promising options at wide receiver. Quarterback Daniel Jones will have to make do with what he has at his disposal in star running back Saquon Barkley and an overachieving group of tight ends.