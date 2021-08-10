Giants Add Electric Ex-Jets WR; Host Monstrous D-End for Tryout

As Kenny Golladay continues to be sidelined with a hamstring ailment, the New York Giants voyage on, tweaking their receiver room in the process. The latest addition to the group is wideout Matt Cole, who has been claimed off of waivers from MetLife Stadium roommates, the New York Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Giants have waived wide receiver Andy Jones, who the team added less than a week back. Jones, 27, hadn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2018, where he fittingly enough played alongside Golladay in Detroit. In 11 career games, the Jacksonville University product has hauled in 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

As for Cole, the 24-year-old has been even less productive thus far over his NFL tenure. With that said, the relatively unknown McKendree product has some intriguing traits to work with.

Checking in at 5-foot-10-inches and 197-pound, Cole did most of his collegiate damage out of the slot and on special teams. Flashing an innate knack for the big-play, the Chicago native recorded 939 yards and 12 touchdowns on a team-high 43 receptions during his final season at McKendree. On top of that, he served as the Bearcats’ primary return specialist, averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return with one touchdown, 26.0 yards per punt return with one touchdown and even notched 18 tackles for good measure.

Despite going undrafted in 2020, Cole looked to be garnering some attention in draft circles. Pro Football Network listed him among the class’ most underrated prospects:

Cole is from the small college of McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where only 4,500 live. However, he has garnered significant NFL attention due to his dynamic skill-set. At Northwestern’s Pro Day, Cole ran a 4.48 40 yard dash with a 37 1/2 inch vertical jump to boot. He was on the radar of NFL scouts beforehand, but now he has made himself a name. His main calling card is electricity after the catch. On tape, Cole housed catches on mesh plays and screens with ease due to his suddenness and quickness. As a route runner, Cole is subtle and efficient. In the NFL, expect Cole to be a slot receiver who can be dangerous after the catch. With return ability and 18 special teams tackles as a junior, Cole has a legitimate chance to make a roster.

Aside from his time with the Jets, Cole appeared in one game with the San Francisco 49ers last season, as well as an additional stint with the Miami Dolphins directly out of college. With the Giants, Cole will look to battle for a roster spot among the likes of Dante Pettis, Davis Sills V, CJ Board, Alex Bachman and other non-roster locks.

Giants Work Out Margus Hunt, 2 Others

In addition to Cole’s arrival, the team has also hosted a number of free agents in East Rutherford, including former second-round pick Margus Hunt, via NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Hunt, who checks in at a monstrous 6-foot-8-inches and nearly 300 pounds, has played for three different teams over the past two seasons. His most prolific campaign came back in 2018 where he posted a career-high 5.0 sacks as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Hunt has appeared in 104 games (26 starts) since entering the league in 2013 out of SMU. Over his time with the Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, the 34-year-old has accumulated 8.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 114 tackles.

Hunt has always been a player that intrigued based on traits. A workout warrior, his on-field output has never quite lived up to his eye-popping testing numbers. At the 2013 NFL Combine, Hunt blazed in the 40-yard dash, clocking in with a 4.62-second time. He also broad jumped 121 inches and repped out 225 pounds 38 times on the bench press.

The other two players to work out with the giants were wide receiver Sal Cannella and defensive lineman Daniel DeLorenzi. The latter’s father is the Director of Security at MetLife Stadium (h/t Giants Wire’s Dan Benton).

