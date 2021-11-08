Giants Make Final Decision on Odell Beckham Jr.

As if the writing hadn’t already been on the wall, head coach Joe Judge essentially put a nail in the coffin of a potential Giants-Odell Beckham Jr. reunion. Asked by reporters on Monday, November 8th if the team had any plans of claiming a certain “high profile” wide receiver on waivers (i.e. Beckham) in the coming days, Judge responded: “wouldn’t expect anything,” via NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt.

The Giants become the second team — the second wide receiver-needy team at that — to already publicize their intentions to avoid Beckham on waivers. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell came out earlier in the day to put an end to any speculation that OBJ could be making his way to the Motor City.

“Uh, no,” Campbell said when asked if the team would claim Beckham, according to MLive.

The lone winless team in football over the first nine weeks of play, Detroit currently owns the top waiver priority. The Giants, who are coming off of an upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, check-in at No. 8 in the waiver order.

Beckham was officially placed on waivers on Monday, meaning teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to put in a claim on the three-time Pro Bowler. Any team to be awarded Beckham on waivers would assume his $7.25 million for the remainder of the season. The latter part is specifically crucial for a team such as the Giants. As New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard highlighted, any talks of Odell returning to his old stomping grounds is a “moot point” as Big Blue simply “can’t afford his remaining $7 million-plus salary.”

Beckham’s Rumored Interest in Seattle

Initially, Beckham’s reworked contract with Cleveland was believed to have helped strengthen the likelihood that he would be claimed off of waivers. However, that no longer appears to be the case. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Beckham is “likely to clear waivers” — a turn of events that Beckham would evidently welcome.

“He prefers to be a free agent. The teams to watch, I’m told, are the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Saints,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” pregame broadcast. “And I’m told he prefers the Seattle Seahawks.”

Despite boasting one of the league’s premier one-two punches at receiver, the Seahawks have long been linked to available big-name pass catchers. Before Antonio Brown ultimately re-upped with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past offseason, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus reported that the Seahawks were among teams interested in pursuing the four-time first-team All-Pro selection. Back in 2019, Seattle also kicked the tires on a deteriorating talent in former NFL receiving yards leader, Josh Gordon.

Saints in the Mix?

The Saints remain on the short-list of potential destinations for Beckham. However, should he land in New Orleans it won’t be via waivers. Head coach Sean Payton assured reporters on Monday that the team wouldn’t be putting in a claim on Beckham, nor could they financially afford to.

“The claiming deadline is today. No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate. “You just have to look at the salary cap space. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news.”