Giants Listed as Possible Suitor for ‘Insurance’ QB After Cuts

Roster cuts have sent some intriguing veterans to the free-agent market, including one proven quarterback already familiar to the New York Giants. He could be useful as “another veteran insurance option” behind Daniel Jones’ backup Tyrod Taylor, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

Colt McCoy was released by the Arizona Cardinals, but Knox believes the 36-year-old still “can help a team.” Knox listed the Giants alongside the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as possible suitors for the journeyman who has played on five teams since entering the NFL back in 2010.

Those previous stops include the Giants, “who started McCoy for two games in 2020.” Finding himself on the market this close to what would be his 13th season means “McCoy may be more than happy just to stay employed.”

There’s room for McCoy after the Giants released Tommy DeVito, although he was subsequently added to the practice squad on Wednesday, August 30, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Official Giant practice squad (so far…)

QB Tommy DeVito

WR Cole Beasley

CB Amani Oruwariye

OT Tyre Phillips

OLB Oshane Ximines

OLB Tomon Fox

DT Ryder Anderson

LB Darrian Beavers

S Alex Cook

CB Germon Green

LB Dyontae Johnson

TE Ryan Jones — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 30, 2023

Nevertheless, McCoy would offer a more established passer during a season when teams are allowed to carry a third, emergency signal-caller on gameday.

Giants Can Reunite With Proven Commodity

The obvious advantage to reuniting with McCoy would be adding another seasoned commodity at football’s most important position. McCoy has done it all during a career that’s also taken in stints with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and a stop in Washington.

A career win-loss record of 24-32, per StatMuse, needn’t count against McCoy. He’s often been a dependable stop-gap QB on rebuilding teams, like when he suited up for the Giants in 2020.

The highlight of his brief tour with Big Blue was leading the Giants to a 17-12 victory on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, when McCoy threw this critical touchdown pass to running back Alfred Morris.

When you see Alfred Morris swing for the fences, you know he scored.@FredoSauce’s 2nd touchdown of the day! #TogetherBlue 📺: #NYGvsSEA on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/KyNSITPFB5 — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020

The play showed what the former Texas standout can offer an offense. McCoy’s mobile enough to move the pocket and throw with accuracy on the run.

Those same qualities would be natural fits in a Giants’ scheme designed by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to maximize the dual-threat skills of starter Jones.

McCoy stepping in for Jones or Taylor would require little to no transition for the Giants and their playbook. Alternatively, Daboll and Kafka could focus their efforts on developing DeVito.

Undrafted Rookie Still Has Upside

Like Jones, Taylor and McCoy, DeVito can also beat defenses on the ground as well as with his arm. His ability to gash defenses with his legs was highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson during preseason against the New York Jets.

The Giants have a nice developmental piece in Tommy DeVito! pic.twitter.com/CZJ3O14alb — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 26, 2023

DeVito showed off his versatility during a collegiate career with both Syracuse and Illinois. He threw for 2,650 yards in 2022, but not everybody is convinced DeVito can be developed much further beyond this point.

DeVito is strictly a “QB3 on a team that needs to keep two QB on the 53,” according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

No one's covered the Tommy DeVito story with the #NYGiants closer than me since he got here in the spring, but stop insulting Tyrod Taylor by suggesting DeVito should've beaten him out as QB2.

DeVito is QB3 on a team that needs to keep two QB on the 53. He's earned a PS spot. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 29, 2023

A solid practice-squad passer can still have value, though, thanks to the league’s new ruling. Earlier this offseason, NFL owners approved a bylaw granting teams permission to carry a third quarterback on game days “without using an active roster spot,” per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

It would make sense for the Giants to take full advantage of this new rule. Especially since Jones is yet to complete a full season since being selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Stashing McCoy as the emergency option would provide stronger cover than relying on DeVito making the grade.