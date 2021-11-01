Giants Place LB on IR, Activate Former Pro Bowler for Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants have lost yet another linebacker and more importantly, a core special teams contributor, to injury. Among of slew of roster moves ahead of Monday Night’s tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced that second-year pro Carter Coughlin has been placed on injured reserve. The former seventh-round pick, who leads the Giants in special teams tackles (h/t Giants Wire’s Dan Benton), suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s practice.

Coughlin joins fellow linebacker Blake Martinez on IR. However, unlike Martinez, Coughlin’s injury isn’t expected to be season-ending. He will miss a minimum of three games and will be eligible to return to action on November 28th against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants will also be without outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter against the Chiefs, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Giants Promote 2 Linebackers

To help bolster their ailing second line of defense, the team elevated linebackers Trent Harris and Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad. Harris has not appeared in a regular-season game with the Giants this season. He did log 0.5 sacks and five tackles in limited action with the team in 2020. As for McKinney, he gets the call up to the active roster for the second consecutive week.

The former Pro Bowler racked up two tackles on 11 defensive plays in his Giants debut against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. He is expected to continue to see an uptick in usage the more he gets accustomed to Patrick Graham’s defensive scheme. Originally signed on October 19th, McKinney has three 100-plus tackle campaigns under his belt as well as a second-team All-Pro nod in 2018.