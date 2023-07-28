Giants Unveiling ‘Funky Personnel Packages’ at Training Camp: Report

Things are looking a lot different for the New York Giants’ offense ahead of the 2023 NFL season. At least based on “some funky personnel packages” Dan Duggan of The Athletic has noticed during the team’s training camp.

Duggan paid particular attention to how the Giants got tight ends Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger onto the field together. Sometimes, using two tight ends came at the expense of the Giants deploying running backs, including Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley, per Duggan: “On one play, there were two tight ends and three wide receivers on the field with no running backs. Waller and fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger motioned into the backfield before the snap, and Jones eventually hit Bellinger with a check-down over the middle.”

Even when Barkley was on the field, the Giants continued to find creative ways to put more targets at the disposal of quarterback Daniel Jones. Specifically, Duggan described how the “Giants used 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) with Waller and Bellinger often in the red zone. The Giants frequently split Barkley out wide before the snap, and sent various players in motion.”

New-look groupings of skill players like Waller and Bellinger can add variety to a passing attack that was pedestrian last season. Using 12 personnel is just one way for head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to craft big plays.

They’ve also been moving receivers into unfamiliar alignments and even taking Jones out of the backfield.

2-Tight End Set Will Bring New Dimension to Giants’ Offense

Waller has already proved himself a “matchup nightmare” during the early days of camp, but the Giants’ determination to still involve Bellinger is equally encouraging. The latter can’t match Waller’s pedigree as a former Pro Bowler with back-to-back 1100-yard seasons on his CV, but using two tight ends often will bring a new dimension to the Jones-led passing attack.

Having both Bellinger and Waller command the middle of the field together will give Jones easy reads between the numbers. That’s how things worked on these two plays highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Daniel Bellinger w/ a tough catch v. Xavier McKinney Darren Waller v. Deonte Banks

Quick throws and solid gains like these are like stealing cheap yards for offenses. The Giants can do this for fun out of two-tight end sets because few defensive players can matchup effectively against physical specimens Bellinger and Waller.

Bellinger missed five games as a rookie in 2022 thanks to an eye injury that required surgery, but he’s 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds. The second-year pro can body defensive backs and linebackers on short and intermediate routes. Similarly, not many defenders can counter 6-foot-6 Waller’s height and speed.

Featuring both tight ends heavily in the playbook makes sense, but it’s not the only schematic ploy the Giants are refining to keep defenses guessing.

Giants’ Offense Practicing Full Box of Tricks at Camp

Putting a pair of tight ends into the lineup isn’t the only wrinkle Daboll and Kafka are adding to their scheme. They’ve also been moving different players in and out of the backfield, including wide receiver Parris Campbell.

The former Indianapolis Colts’ wideout snagged this touchdown catch after lining up next to Jones, per Skinner.

Parris Campbell catching a TD out of the backfield in 7 on 7

Campbell working as a running back is something the Giants had been experimenting with earlier this offseason. Making more use of a receiver in the backfield during training camp only underlines the coaching staff’s commitment to mixing things up to get the key members of Jones’ supporting cast open.

Barkley remains perhaps the most important weapon at Jones’ disposal, despite the failure to reach a long-term contract. General manager Joe Schoen working out a new one-year deal for Barkley ensured the bluechip back didn’t miss camp, and Daboll is already drawing up some exciting stuff for his star player.

That stuff has included using Barkley and backup Matt Breida in Wildcat sets, something captured by Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The Giants unleashed Barkley out of the Wildcat a few times last season, including for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. Seeing Barkley and Breida get more Wildcat reps is a sign Daboll and Kafka still intend to use the non-traditional QB set in 2023.

Mixing personnel and shuffling formations is how the Giants take a step forward on offense, particularly in the passing game, despite still lacking elite talent at the wide receiver position.