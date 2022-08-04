Daniel Jones Collects Massive Roster Bonus With One Other Giants 1st-Rounder

Wednesday was a big day for the bank accounts of two New York Giants in particular.

As former first-round draft picks, both quarterback Daniel Jones (6th overall in 2019) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (4th overall in 2020) reportedly collected massive roster bonuses. Jones was due $3.2 million and Thomas was due $2.7 million, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

It's a good day to be a recent Giants first-round pick. Daniel Jones ($3.2M) and Andrew Thomas ($2.7M) are due to collect sizable roster bonuses today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2022

Jones and Thomas are two of the Giants’ five highest-paid players on the roster this season, according to Spotrac. In the case of Jones, his $3.2 million roster bonus is roughly 38 percent of his $8.4 million salary cap hit in 2022. Thomas’ bonus was closer to 30 percent of his $8.8 million cap hit.

Under new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants are trying to find out once and for all whether Jones is their franchise quarterback. The new regime decided not to exercise his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Although Jones’ past three seasons have been marred by turnovers, injuries and lots of losses, the Giants can afford to give him one more chance in 2022. His $8.8 million cap hit ranks 20th among all NFL quarterbacks, according to Spotrac, making him a relatively cheap option for this season.

Compare that number to Jimmy Garoppolo’s nearly $30 million cap hit (7th largest among all quarterbacks in 2022), and you’ll see why that rumor is quickly running out of steam.

While Jones is in a make-or-break season financially, Thomas’ future is a bit more secure at the moment. After a breakthrough season in 2021, Thomas is on track to have his fifth-year option picked up after the season. That would lock him up through the 2024 season, while also delivering a decent pay day.

Daniel Jones Heating Up at Giants Training Camp

After a somewhat rocky start to training camp, Daniel Jones strung two straight solid practices together this week. Jordan Raanan of ESPN went so far as to say Jones was “absolutely tearing it up” on Tuesday.

Daniel Jones absolutely tearing it up today at #Giants camp. 🎯 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2022

Heavy’s own NFL Insider Matt Lombardo was in attendance at Giants training camp on Wednesday, and he reported that Jones had the offense “firing on all cylinders.”

In addition to pushing the Jimmy Garoppolo rumor, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News also suggested that the Giants could turn to veteran Tyrod Taylor as the No. 1 quarterback at some point before the season. That no longer seems like a realistic possibility.

The fact of the matter is this: New offenses take time to learn, and Jones has been afforded a long leash in training camp to master Brian Daboll’s system. Considering how much the narrative has shifted around Jones in just the past few days, it’s wise to practice patience before suggesting any quarterback changes.

Andrew Thomas Still Dominating at Training Camp

Andrew Thomas underwent offseason ankle surgery for the second time in two years this offseason, but you’d never know that just by watching highlights of him at training camp. The third-year pro looks 100 percent healthy as he locks down the left edge.

Here’s Thomas swallowing rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in a 1-on-1 drill:

This rep from Andrew Thomas on Kayvon Thibodeaux… SHEESH!! Daniel Jones better buy this man a new car for Christmas 😂 pic.twitter.com/G6VG4yu5Ek — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 4, 2022

With Thomas protecting the blind side, Daniel Jones has a realistic chance to extend his career with the Giants beyond the 2022 season.