Cowboys Defender Gloats About Injuring Giants’ Daniel Jones in Instagram Post

While Saquon Barkley’s low ankle sprain may prove to be the longest lingering injury to hit the New York Giants in Week 5, it was far from the only. The G-Men were dealt a handful of prominent blows to their roster in their 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay missed the entire second-half after originally hurting his knee in the first quarter. As for the man typically throwing him the football, he failed to make it out of the first half healthy.

Daniel Jones was carted to the locker room with less than three minutes left in the second quarter after taking a nasty hit to the head while trying to break the goal line as a runner. The third-year quarterback came up wobbling and was quickly escorted off the field, being ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.

In an act of kindness, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was captured on camera rushing over to Jones’ aid once he saw the quarterback stumbling (h/t Rex Chapman). Unfortunately, Jabril Cox, the Cowboys defender who delivered the hit on Jones, has since failed to demonstrate similar sportsmanship and class.

Cox Shares IG Story: ‘Giving Out Concussions!’

The rookie linebacker took to Instagram to gloat about his hit on the Giants signal-caller, sharing a shot of the play to his IG story (h/t @LWOSgoatsaquon on Twitter). The image, which can be seen below, was captioned “giving out concussions!!!” accompanied by an emoji with head bandages.

