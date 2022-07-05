Davis Webb Defends Daniel Jones, Makes Bold Claim About Giants QB

The New York Giants are rallying around starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Last week, it was former Giants wide receiver Golden Tate defending Jones. This week, it’s current backup quarterback Davis Webb.

Webb offered his support of Jones while speaking on the Giants Huddle podcast. During the appearance, Webb said Jones is “one of the better quarterbacks” he’s ever played with and predicted that Jones will have his “best year” in 2022.

“Daniel has been up and down when it comes to injuries,” Webb said, via Giants.com. “However, he’s healthy right now. I think he’s going to have his best year. I’m a big believer in him He’s one of the better quarterbacks I’ve ever worked with…

“He works very, very hard. He can throw it, he can run, he’s very athletic. I’ve had the pleasure of being around a lot of good quarterbacks, whether that be Baker Mayfield, Pat Mahomes, Eli Manning, Sam Darnold, Josh McCown, Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Mitch Trubisky, a lot of good players, and he’s one of them. He’s a good player.”

For Jones to have his “best year” as a pro, all he has to do is surpass his 2019 rookie year statistics. The former first-round pick went 3-9 as a starter that season, throwing for 24 touchdown passes and averaging 232.8 passing yards per game.

Jones’ statistics have been muted the past two seasons, as he’s focused more energy on reducing the turnovers that plagued him during his rookie year. As a result, the Giants haven’t really won more games. He was 5-9 as a starter in 2020 and 4-7 as a starter last season.

Jones, who appeared on the same episode of the Giants Huddle podcast as Webb, said he’s “excited” to play under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“I am excited,” Jones said, per Giants.com. “When you look at both of those guys and the success they’ve had on offense and places they’ve been, that’s been fun to watch. It’s exciting for all of us to be a part of that. We understand there’s a lot of work to do before we get there, but we’re excited for what we can be.”

Davis Webb Compares Giants Offense to Buffalo/Kansas City

When the Giants were building their coaching staff this offseason, they wanted to bring together minds that could revolutionize their offense. Brian Daboll brings experience from his time spent as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, while Mike Kafka offers a perspective from serving as quarterbacks coach (and passing game coordinator) with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Webb, who played with Patrick Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and spent the last three seasons under Daboll with the Bills, said the Giants’ offense will be a combination of the Buffalo and Kansas City offensive philosophies.

“It’s a good combination of both,” Webb said, per Giants.com. “Obviously, the meat is probably in Buffalo, but there are some serious potatoes there in Kansas City. They’ve has some great offenses, obviously led by Pat (Mahomes), Andy Reid, Mike (Kafka), there’s been a lot of good minds over there. It’s kind of fun to learn new concepts, new ways of doing it, and Kafka has done a really good job installing it.”

The Bills and Chiefs both ranked among the top five offensive units in the NFL last season in terms of both scoring and total yards.

The Giants Haven’t Ranked That High on Offense Since…

The 2005 season. So, almost 20 years.

In 2010, the Giants had the fifth ranked offense in terms of yards but ranked seventh in terms of scoring. Two years earlier in 2008, they had the third ranked scoring offense but ranked seventh in terms of total yards.

The last time the Giants ranked among the top five teams in both offensive categories was 2005. The Giants had the third best scoring offense and the fourth best total offense; they finished 11-5 and won the NFC East that season.