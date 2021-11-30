Giants Sign Ex-Bills Quarterback With Daniel Jones Set to Miss Time: Report

There’s a new signal-caller in East Rutherford. The question is, is he a stop-gap solution, the developmental quarterback the organization has long sought, or a little bit of both?

The New York Giants poached Jake Fromm off of the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad on Tuesday, November 30th. Fromm, 23, will become the third quarterback on Big Blue’s 53-man active roster, joining backup Mike Glennon and starter Daniel Jones. The addition coincides with the news of the latter’s availability being brought into question for the next handful of weeks.

Jones to Miss Time With Injury

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Jones suffered a strained neck early in the team’s Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury occurred on the second play from scrimmage when taking a hit from an Eagles defender on a zone-read keeper. He is considered “week-to-week” and is not expected to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

Jones played every offensive snap for the Giants against the Eagles, completing 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. He also added another 30 yards in the ground game on nine rushing attempts. His zero turnover performance marked his first since Week 7.

All signs point towards Glennon taking the reigns under center against a Miami defense who have allowed the third-fewest points (12.3) and seventh-fewest total yards (294.0) per game in the NFL over their last three contests.

Glennon’s lone game action this season came in a 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 5. Thrust into duty after Jones exited the first-half with a concussion, Glennon completed 16-of-25 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Fromm Was Once Touted as a Future No. 1 Overall Pick

Selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Fromm was a former collegiate star at the University of Georgia. During his days in Athens, the Warner Robins native led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC Championship games. Fromm ranks top-five in program history in career pass attempts (982), completions (621), yards (8,224) and touchdown passes (78).

At his peak, Fromm was so highly touted that he was widely perceived as a first-round lock. ESPN’s Dan Graziano even went as far as to predict that he’d be selected No. 1 overall in his draft class.

His professional days have been far less prolific thus far, as he’s yet to appear in an NFL game — that could easily change this week, per Pelissero:

The Daniel Jones injury explains the Giants signing Jake Fromm off the Bills practice squad. So the backup options would be Fromm or Brian Lewerke (who’s on New York’s practice squad and knows the system) behind veteran QB Mike Glennon on Sunday in Miami and perhaps beyond.