Giants Get ‘Surprise’ on Daniel Jones, Give Telling Injury Update

Daniel Jones surprised many, including his own head coach, when the injured quarterback trotted out onto the practice field on Wednesday. Shortly after Joe Judge got finished telling reporters that the third-year signal-caller remained in concussion protocol, he was blindsided when members of the media informed him that Jones was draped in full-pads.

While Judge may have initially been taken aback at the sight of his starting quarterback in shoulder pads and a helmet, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano called the development a “pleasant surprise.”

“Even though Joe Judge was caught off guard by QB Daniel Jones being on the field in full pads, it’s still a good sign he was able to go out there,” Vacchiano tweeted. “It’s another step as he moves through concussion protocol and a good sign for Sunday. There are more steps to come, though.”

Daniel Jones ‘Can’t Participate’… Does (Sort of)

As for what a fully-padded Jones was permitted to do, per the protocol, the Giants quarterback was delegated to an observer role — or at least that was the plan.

“He can walk,” Judge said of Jones, smiling. “He can just observe today… Right now, he can just observe. He’s in meetings. He can participate in meetings. He can be out here at practice, watch, stand behind, things of that nature. That’s all he can do right now.” Judge failed to mention anything specifically about throwing the football, which is exactly what an “observing” Jones was spotted doing during practice, much to the humor of the internet and handful of Giants beat reporters.

Here’s a different angle of Jones slinging the rock, via NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt:

