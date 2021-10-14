Giants Get ‘Surprise’ on Daniel Jones, Give Telling Injury Update

Daniel Jones surprised many, including his own head coach, when the injured quarterback trotted out onto the practice field on Wednesday. Shortly after Joe Judge got finished telling reporters that the third-year signal-caller remained in concussion protocol, he was blindsided when members of the media informed him that Jones was draped in full-pads.
While Judge may have initially been taken aback at the sight of his starting quarterback in shoulder pads and a helmet, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano called the development a “pleasant surprise.”
“Even though Joe Judge was caught off guard by QB Daniel Jones being on the field in full pads, it’s still a good sign he was able to go out there,” Vacchiano tweeted. “It’s another step as he moves through concussion protocol and a good sign for Sunday. There are more steps to come, though.”
Daniel Jones ‘Can’t Participate’… Does (Sort of)
As for what a fully-padded Jones was permitted to do, per the protocol, the Giants quarterback was delegated to an observer role — or at least that was the plan.
“He can walk,” Judge said of Jones, smiling. “He can just observe today… Right now, he can just observe. He’s in meetings. He can participate in meetings. He can be out here at practice, watch, stand behind, things of that nature. That’s all he can do right now.”
Judge failed to mention anything specifically about throwing the football, which is exactly what an “observing” Jones was spotted doing during practice, much to the humor of the internet and handful of Giants beat reporters.
Here’s a different angle of Jones slinging the rock, via NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt:
Judge on Jones’ Playing Status
While things are clearly looking up for Jones just three days removed from a goalline helmet-to-helmet hit, the 24-year-old has just four days to clear concussion protocol in hopes of suiting up against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I would say from all the information we have, yes. If he’s cleared medically, it would be an option,” Judge said of Jones potentially playing in Week 6. “I’d say he’s kind of on track with everything right now. He’s with the trainers. He can’t walk through or practice or anything with us today. He’s in the meetings, he’s participating in that part. We’ll go through the rest of the week and kind of see where that all leads.”
As for whether Jones would need to return to practice in order for him to be active on game day, Judge said “It’d be a decision I’d have to look into in terms of where I think he is physically and mentally for the game. That’d be something we have in consideration. … I would not rule that out, no.”
Should Jones be unable to go against Los Angeles, veteran backup Mike Glennon would man the reigns under center. In spot duty against the Cowboys, the former third-round pick completed 64% of his passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.
“Mike’s a smart quarterback,” Judge noted. “Mike did a good job last week. We didn’t change any of the game plan. He went in and we just went ahead and played, and that’s what he’s here for. His job is to be prepared. He does a good job of being prepared. I’m very pleased with how this guy works. He uses every rep he gets to maximize and be prepared. In terms of is it game plan A or game plan B? No, it’s the game plan, then let’s go ahead and play.”
