Daniel Jones Sets Goal for Giants Return

He knows he’s in for a long spell on the sidelines, but Daniel Jones is already setting a goal for his return to the New York Giants. The quarterback updated reporters on Wednesday, December 6 about how surgery to repair a torn ACL went, and Jones identified training camp as the target date for his official comeback.

Jones said “it’s definitely the goal to get back by training camp,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The Giants’ QB1 latter also made it clear surgery revealed no other damage to his right knee, with Raanan noting how “additional meniscus and/or MCL damage” can occur with the type of injury Jones suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Instead, Jones is able to focus solely on healing the damaged ACL before camps get underway in late-July. He committed to “doing everything I can to check all the boxes and go through it as thoroughly and as well as I can,” per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Daniel Jones says it was just the ACL injury. Says they didn’t find anything else during surgery #giants Jones says goal is to be back by training camp pic.twitter.com/9XZP49i4Ns — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 6, 2023

Jones needs to dedicate himself to his recovery, but he’ll surely have one eye on what happens with the Giants quarterback situation in the meantime. Especially since undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito has won two-straight games in relief of the starter, while there’s still a possibility the Giants select a quarterback at the top end of the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniel Jones Can’t Assume Starting Job is Safe Upon Return

What Jones can’t do is take it for granted the starting job will still be waiting for him once he returns. Comments from general manager Joe Schoen offered a less than full endorsement of Jones’ future as the starter when he said, “We’re going to have to do something at quarterback. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, just where we are. [Tyrod Taylor’s] contract’s up, [Tommy DeVito] is obviously under contract and Daniel, we don’t know when he’s gonna be ready,” per SNY.tv’s Ben Krimmel.

Schoen did point out how a lot depends on Jones’ recovery timeframe, but a lukewarm vote of confidence only added to chatter the Giants could make a change. It was already a conversation thanks to Jones struggling mightily before his injury.

The 26-year-old had thrown six interceptions and taken 30 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. A paltry 5.7 yards per attempt also showed ho much Jones struggled to expand a pedestrian passing game.

Jones’ modest numbers hardly compare to those of rookie DeVito, who has kept pace with two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (albeit from a much smaller sample size), per NFL on CBS.

This season Patrick Mahomes Tommy DeVito

.667 Win pct .667

2.2 Pass TD/INT 2.3

95.1 Pass Rating 92.4

10.4 Yards/comp 10.6

1 Game-winning Drives 1 pic.twitter.com/kO0fgFyzpd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2023

Being outplayed by a former member of the practice squad wasn’t in the script for Jones. Not after the Giants paid him $160 million over four years in the offseason. Schoen also equipped him with new targets like tight end Darren Waller, along with wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt.

Circumstances have conspired against the Giants somewhat, with Waller landing on injured reserve, while Campbell has floundered. Hyatt has shown promise, but significantly, without Jones as his quarterback.

There are more than enough reasons for the Giants to be ruthless and take the opportunity to move on from Jones.

Daniel Jones’ Injury Recovery Gives Giants Options

The NFL can be an unforgiving place. Just ask Jones’ backup Tyrod Taylor. He’s returned from injured reserve only to find coaches content to stick with DeVito as the starter.

Taylor “seemingly was blindsided by the news,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The last thing Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can afford, with discord and tension throughout the Giants’ coaching staff, is to risk the confidence of players inside their locker room. But that’s what they did Tuesday by announcing Tommy DeVito as the starting QB against the Green… pic.twitter.com/8AY5v5bUqB — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 6, 2023

No player wants to lose his job because of injury, but Jones could find himself in the same boat as Taylor next April. Provided the Giants identify a draft quarterback too good to ignore.

Schoen has already personally attended games involving some of the top prospects, including USC’s Caleb Williams. The GM currently has ownership of the seventh-overall pick, according to Tankathon, putting a few highly-regarded passers within the Giants range.

They include prospects such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Washington star Michael Pennix Jr. Any member of this trio would represent a long overdue reset for the Giants at football’s most important position.

Adding some genuine excitement to a perennially rebuilding offense might be the best way for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to approach what’s likely to be a make-or-break third campaign.