Former Pro-Bowl QB Named Possible Successor for Giants’ Daniel Jones

While things can easily change as the NFL offseason ramps up, as of now the new regime in East Rutherford appears committed to Daniel Jones. For at least for the time being, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both appear interested and intrigued in finding out what they have in the soon-to-be fourth-year signal-caller. However, you’d be remiss to think the team won’t further address the quarterback position via free agency/trade or the draft.

While it likely won’t be a big splash move for Russell Wilson, New York must raise the talent level of their quarterback room — if not for anything else but the fact that no Giants fan should have to sit through another Mike Glennon/Jake Fromm start again in their lifetime. Speaking of Fromm, the Georgia product was signed last season off of the Bills’ practice squad. In early February, the Giants reunited with Davis Webb on a future/reserve deal after the 27-year-old spent the past three seasons in Buffalo. Hell, even newly-hired quarterback coach Shea Tierney was a member of the Bills staff last season alongside Daboll. Seeing a trend here?

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt certainly does and expects that once free agency comes around, Schoen and company could easily once again dip their hands in the talent pool at Orchard Park to further address the quarterback position.

Giants Again Linked to Mitchell Trubisky Signing

Typically where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Well, in regards to speculation of Mitchell Trubisky eventually joining the Giants, things are starting to char. As highlighted by Rosenblatt, Daboll played a major factor in convincing Trubisky to sign with the Bills last offseason despite the fact that the former No. 2 overall pick had opportunities for more playing time elsewhere. Fast forward to this offseason, and Rosenblatt notifies “don’t be surprised” if Daboll and Schoen pursue Trubisky a second time around: