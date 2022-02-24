Former Pro-Bowl QB Named Possible Successor for Giants’ Daniel Jones

While things can easily change as the NFL offseason ramps up, as of now the new regime in East Rutherford appears committed to Daniel Jones. For at least for the time being, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both appear interested and intrigued in finding out what they have in the soon-to-be fourth-year signal-caller. However, you’d be remiss to think the team won’t further address the quarterback position via free agency/trade or the draft.
While it likely won’t be a big splash move for Russell Wilson, New York must raise the talent level of their quarterback room — if not for anything else but the fact that no Giants fan should have to sit through another Mike Glennon/Jake Fromm start again in their lifetime. Speaking of Fromm, the Georgia product was signed last season off of the Bills’ practice squad. In early February, the Giants reunited with Davis Webb on a future/reserve deal after the 27-year-old spent the past three seasons in Buffalo. Hell, even newly-hired quarterback coach Shea Tierney was a member of the Bills staff last season alongside Daboll. Seeing a trend here?
NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt certainly does and expects that once free agency comes around, Schoen and company could easily once again dip their hands in the talent pool at Orchard Park to further address the quarterback position.
Giants Again Linked to Mitchell Trubisky Signing
Typically where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Well, in regards to speculation of Mitchell Trubisky eventually joining the Giants, things are starting to char. As highlighted by Rosenblatt, Daboll played a major factor in convincing Trubisky to sign with the Bills last offseason despite the fact that the former No. 2 overall pick had opportunities for more playing time elsewhere. Fast forward to this offseason, and Rosenblatt notifies “don’t be surprised” if Daboll and Schoen pursue Trubisky a second time around:
Trubisky likely won’t sign for the minimum. But that shouldn’t stop the Giants from at least exploring a reunion with his old Bills friends. He signed with the Bills for $2.5 million last season, while Glennon only signed for $1.35 million. The Giants have a bad cap situation, but investing in a better quarterback, who is also talented enough to push Jones to some degree, should be a priority…
It is unclear if the Giants plan to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option — the deadline is in May — but signing Trubisky would indicate that was unlikely… Trubisky is clearly good enough to push Jones for playing time, if not in training camp then he’d at least loom large if Jones struggled.
Trubisky Expected to Compete for Starting Job
After shouldering way more of the blame for the Bears’ offensive struggles than he deserved during his time in the Windy City, Trubisky looks ready to once again compete for a starting job after a reset season with the Bills. Set to turn 28 years old in August, the Ohio native has flashed enough upside to warrant another look from quarterback-needy franchises, per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
“A few NFL execs told me his traits and pedigree should result in a real opportunity. The Commanders, Panthers and Giants (reuniting him with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as competition for Daniel Jones) are among spots that could work,” Fowler reported on February 22.
Over Trubisky’s final three seasons in Chicago, he led the Bears to two postseason appearances and a record of 25-13. During that span (39 games, 38 starts), he amassed 63 total touchdowns to 37 turnovers and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.
“I could see [Trubisky] going to a situation where he can be a starting option and the team drafts a quarterback,” an AFC executive told Fowler. “He’ll have to go out there and earn it, but there’s certainly enough there where the right offense can accommodate him. The offense in Chicago was pretty rigid and on-script, and I’m not sure it suited him.”
The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
READ NEXT