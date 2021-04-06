‘No Way’: Giants Super Bowl Champ Voices Strong Doubts of Daniel Jones

New York Giants owner John Mara has no qualms about Daniel Jones’ ability to lead his team to the promised land. Asked recently by the New York Post’s Ian O’Connor if Jones looks like a quarterback who will ultimately win a Super Bowl, Mara responded swiftly. “Yes he does,” the owner proclaimed. “I can say that without any hesitation.”

When further pressed, and presented with the question of whether Jones is good enough to win multiple championships, ala his predecessor Eli Manning, Mara doubled down on his hot take. “I don’t see why not,” he said, “if we put the right pieces around him.”

Yet, while Mara may wholeheartedly back his quarterback’s ability to bring a fifth Lombardi trophy to East Rutherford, there are plenty of other people who fall in the complete opposite spectrum when it comes to the 23-year-old. Safe to say you can count former Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty into the former category.

Canty Pushes Back on Mara’s Take on Daniel Jones

Part of Big Blue’s Super Bowl XLVI team, Canty not only has his doubts about Jones as a championship-caliber quarterback, he’s not even quite sure the Giants have themselves a viable starting quarterback at this point — at least not to the degree that the team should bullishly latch themselves to Jones moving forward.

“Based on the production — or lack thereof — there’s no way you can have conviction that Daniel Jones is your guy moving forward,” Canty said during an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.

“I don’t know how [Mara] can say that definitively based on what we’ve seen from DJ his first couple of years. I mean, he’s got 39 turnovers in two seasons starting,” he noted. “It’s hard to win consistently when your quarterback is turning the ball over 20 times a year.”

“So for John Mara to come out and definitively say that Daniel Jones is going to be the guy to lead us to championships like Eli Manning did once upon a time, I just don’t know how you make that statement,” Canty proclaimed.

Jones Organizes Team Workout Alongside Golladay, Saquon & Others

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that “Jones will spend the week in Arizona working out with his team’s offensive weapons for several days of throwing sessions, I’m told. Showing some leadership, Jones organized the week, and the WRs and TEs who flew out will be joined by some O-linemen, as well.”

Among the players joining Jones in the desert for workouts include skill players Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Austin Mack as well as offensive linemen Nick Gates, Will Hernandez and Chade Slade, per NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt.

The list of players is expected to grow over the next day or so. There’s been speculation Darius Slayton will join the crew, while The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy let this noteworthy cat out of the bag on Twitter.

An answer #Giants fans have been waiting for this morning: I'm told Kenny Golladay will be joining the workouts in AZ. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 5, 2021

