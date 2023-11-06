Giants Advised to Make ‘Aggressive’ Trade for Daniel Jones Replacement

Replacing Daniel Jones won’t be easy in the short or long term, but the New York Giants could make an “aggressive” trade to find a replacement for their starting quarterback.

Jones is officially out for the season after tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, but the Giants might have already been looking for a possible successor. General manager Joe Schoen has been watching some of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class, and one of those passers would be available if the Giants acquired the No. 1 pick.

That’s what Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus thinks should happen. He has the Giants trading with the Arizona Cardinals to position themselves to select USC’s Caleb Williams first overall.

Although Sikkema believes the 2-7 Giants “will likely finish within striking distance of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye,” he encourages Schoen to “get aggressive to ensure this season is a fluke and not the start of a trend.”

It’s a solid idea and the necessary splash move for the Giants to finally settle quarterback problems that have gone on too long. Williams “is still the high-ceiling prospect who does things few other quarterbacks can do, one who is worthy of the No. 1 pick.”

Even without a trade, the Giants should have their choice of more than one top draft signal-caller capable of replacing Jones.

Giants Must Look to Future After Latest Daniel Jones Setback

The Giants had been facing an anxious wait over Jones’ status after his injury at Allegiant Stadium, but the worst was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, November 6.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is, in fact, out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll said following today’s MRI. He’ll undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/Sa4WPTkEYk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

It’s the second time Jones has suffered injury since signing a four-year contract worth $160 million in the offseason. He wasn’t playing well before going down with a cervical neck problem against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

Jones has thrown six interceptions compared with just two touchdowns. He’s also taken 30 sacks behind an offensive line crumbling on a weekly basis.

Faced with a brittle QB1 whose performances weren’t matching his salary, Schoen must consider his options. The work of sifting through those options has already started, with Schoen and other front-office personnel in attendance to watch Williams face Washington and Michael Penix Jr. on Saturday, November 4.

It’s safe to assume the quarterbacks were the reason for the visit. Just like it’s reasonable to believe Schoen has been thinking about alternatives to Jones for a while.

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic put it, “Joe Schoen can only attend 1-2 college games per weekend. That Caleb Williams (twice), Drake Maye and JJ McCarty games have all been on his scouting itinerary — and yes, there are other NFL prospects in those games — *before* Daniel Jones’ injury should tell you all you need to know about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in April.”

Joe Schoen can only attend 1-2 college games per weekend. That Caleb Williams (twice), Drake Maye and JJ McCarty games have all been on his scouting itinerary — and yes, there are other NFL prospects in those games — *before* Daniel Jones’ injury should tell you all you need to… pic.twitter.com/56TbkDwjHd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 6, 2023

Moving on from Jones so soon could require some manipulation to the deal he signed back in March. Fortunately, the Giants already have some room for manoeuvre.

Giants Must Make Room for Draft QB

Williams isn’t the only highly-touted draft passer the Giants could target. North Carolina’s Drake Maye also fits the bill, according to The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay.

Our first mock draft of the year, from @ConnorNFLDraft The Cardinals pass on Caleb Williams 👀 pic.twitter.com/ty8DN0MGXt — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 6, 2023

Whether it’s Maye or Williams, the Giants can’t ignore the not-so small matter of the money owed Jones beyond this year. For 2024, the Giants are on the hook to Jones for $35.5 million fully guaranteed, per Spotrac.com, but what comes after could be best for both parties.

Duggan pointed out how Schoen “was sure to leave an escape hatch in the contract after Year 2.” Specifically, “the Giants can create $19.4 million in salary cap savings while eating $22.2 million in dead money if they cut Jones after the 2024 season.”

The move would leave a dead money charge for 2025, but Duggan noted it would be similar to what the Giants are paying to keep Kenny Golladay off their books this season.

Let’s be clear: There isn’t an “opt out.” They can move on after 2024, but that will leave a $22.2M dead money charge in 2025 (with $19.4M in cap savings). Now that’s only projected to be 8% of the cap. Giants are eating about that percentage with Golladay this season, so it’s… https://t.co/79fBbjj1Fe — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 6, 2023

That “escape hatch” will prove invaluable if the Giants opt to acquire Jones’ replacement next offseason. The way this campaign has gone, Schoen might not have another choice.