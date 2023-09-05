Daniel Jones’ Work Ethic Is Already Rubbing Off on WR Jalin Hyatt

New York Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt has to earn his place on the hierarchy of Giants receivers as a rookie in 2023. One way to get acclimated with a new team is to build a bond with the quarterback. This fall, Hyatt finds himself literally connected with QB Daniel Jones as the locker mates share a space within the walls of the Giants locker room.

On September 2, Hyatt was a guest on the Breaking Big Blue podcast hosted by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and spoke in high regard about Jones and his work ethic.

“The dude eats, sleeps, breathes football. … He’s the first dude in the building and last guy to leave,” Hyatt told Raanan. “He’s made me more comfortable, made me learn the offense way easier. He’s just a great leader. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from him, just what a leader he is.”

“I get home around 6:30 p.m. and I’ll get a text from him at maybe 9:00 p.m. and it’s him sending me clips or it’s him watching film still in the facility.”

Giants fans are hopeful Hyatt can be a quick study by staying close to Jones. Currently listed as a second-string receiver on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart, he most likely will see limited playing time in Week 1 among a slew of pass-catchers including Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton.

Jalin Hyatt’s Speed May Be a Problem for Opposing Defenses

One way Hyatt will separate himself from the other Giants receivers will be to flash his next-level speed that fans got to preview at training camp. According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapelton, the rookie claims the team’s GPS had clocked him running at 24 miles per hour “a few times” throughout camp, which would be an NFL record.

By many accounts from preseason, Hyatt has found a quick connection with Daniel Jones. The 6-foot Tennessee star had fans gasping during the summer with a number of impressive deep balls.

The 21-year-old lived up to his camp hype during preseason games as well, scoring a TD on a 33-yard pass from backup QB Tyrod Taylor, and also drawing some attention for his battle with the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner.

He beat Gardner down the sideline but the throw sailed out of bounds, however, that did not stop fans and media from pointing out the success that the young WR just had against the Jets’ All-Pro corner.

Speculation Swirls About Giants Adding More Depth to Receiving Corps

Joe Schoen and staff have been steadfast in their quest to revamp the roster over the past year or so, including releasing WR Kenny Golladay and letting Richie James leave in free agency. Despite New York bringing in Waller and drafting Hyatt, there are still some who believe Schoen could make a move for a bigger-name receiver before the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline.

The most popular name flying around among NFL fans is Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans. The 6-foot-5, five-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal signed in 2018 and is currently in a contract standoff with the Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old began trending on Twitter on Labor Day after the Giants restructured Daniel Jones’ contract to free up $6.3 million in cap space.

Beyond Evans, some more cap-friendly receivers still available in free agency include Jarvis Landry, Sammy Watkins and T.Y Hilton.