Giants Land Dolphins Running Back in Proposed Darius Slayton Trade

When the New York Giants open training camp at the end of the month, will wide receiver Darius Slayton have a chance to make the team?

Although Slayton was the Giants’ leading receiver in both 2019 and 2020, the former fifth-round draft pick looks like he’s on the roster bubble after spring workouts. As a result, Slayton has been the subject of some trade speculation this offseason.

Mike Clay of ESPN, for example, recently proposed a trade involving Slayton. If that proposed trade were to become a reality, the Giants would receive Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin in exchange for Slayton.

“Matt Breida is currently Saquon Barkley’s primary backup and it’s no secret they’ve been trying to move Slayton, who would compete for #4 duties in Miami,” Clay reasoned on Twitter. “Gaskin is currently RB4 in Miami.”

Gaskin, 25, is a former seventh-round draft pick who has started 17 out of 34 games in which he has appeared for the Dolphins over the past three seasons. In 2021, he set career highs for rush attempts (173), rushing yards (612), receptions (49) and total touchdowns (7).

With first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll devising an offense that utilizes running backs as pass catchers, Gaskin looks like he could be a decent fit in New York.

But would it be worth it to trade Slayton for Gaskin? Let’s take a deeper look.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Pursue This Trade

As frustrating as Darius Slayton has been with inconsistency and drops, the Giants should not trade him for a bag of peanuts (read: the Dolphins’ fourth-string running back).

If healthy, starting running back Saquon Barkley is not going to come off the field much. And if he gets hurt, the Giants have a very capable backup running back already on the roster in Matt Breida. Adding another running back is not going to provide this team with the lift it needs.

Also, there’s the risk of injury at the wide receiver position. If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney or Sterling Shepard gets injured this season (all three missed time last year), the Giants will need a receiver to step up. Slayton’s experience and past success with quarterback Daniel Jones would make him a valuable option in that situation.

Lastly, a revamped offense could make a big difference. Slayton’s best season was his rookie year, when Jones was slinging the ball downfield. As the previous regime turned Jones into a more risk-averse quarterback (thanks to Jason Garrett), Slayton became less impactful in the offense as a deep threat.

With Daboll looking to air it out again, Jones and Slayton could potentially rekindle that connection.

What Should the Asking Price For Slayton Be?

The Giants shouldn’t accept anything less than an original-round pick (fifth-rounder) in a trade for Slayton. If it’s a player-for-player deal, they should target a potential starter or at least a bigger position of need than running back — a defensive back would help.

It’s very possible the Giants do not receive a tempting enough offer and end up having to cut Slayton at the end of training camp, but that doesn’t mean they should swing a deal for an asset that is significantly less than what he is worth.