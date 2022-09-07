New York Giants’ Leading WR Since 2019 Agrees to Big Pay Cut [REPORT]

Since the start of the 2019 NFL season, no New York Giants pass catcher has been more productive than wide receiver Darius Slayton. Over the past three seasons, Slayton leads the team with 1,830 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Despite this production, Slayton is now set to make the veteran minimum in 2022. After a summer of intense roster speculation, the fourth-year pro has reportedly agreed to a pay cut that will keep him with the team this season.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday:

Via Tom Rock of Newsday:

“Giants [and] WR Darius Slayton agreed to paycut that will keep him on team source says,” Rock reported on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Drops his salary from $2.54 [million] to league min ($965k). Saves Giants about $1.6 [million] against cap. Slayton has a chance to earn some back with playtime incentives. He’ll be on the field for practice today.”

Since the arrival of new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll this offseason, Slayton’s role on offense has been diminished. He was recently listed behind all other wide receivers on the team’s unofficial Week 1 depth chart.

Slayton, 25, was widely considered a trade candidate or potential cap casualty during training camp. The fact that he’s still on the roster at a reduced rate is likely the result of a soft trade market, mixed with uncertainty regarding the team’s other top receivers.

A former fifth-round draft pick out of Auburn, Slayton was outstanding as a rookie in 2019. He recorded a career-high eight touchdown passes that season. Although he set new career highs for receptions (50) and receiving yards (751) in 2020, his touchdown number dropped to just three. Last season, he only caught 26 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Slayton has dealt with drops and consistency issues, but he still has a strong connection with starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Considering New York’s injury history at wide receiver, that’s something the Giants may end up needing this season.

Sterling Shepard Declares Himself Ready For Week 1

Speaking of injuries at wide receiver, veteran Sterling Shepard told ESPN that he’s good to go for this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Shepard, who returned to practice a couple weeks ago, is roughly nine months removed from his Achilles injury.

Sterling Shepard fully plans on playing in opener vs. Titans. "Ready to go," he told ESPN. Shepard returned to practice just over 2 weeks ago. He will be back in game action less than 9 months after tearing his Achilles. His personal goal this year is to play 17 games. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 6, 2022

Shepard also set an ambitious goal for himself this season.

“I just want to be reliable for my teammates. I want to stay on the field. I want to play a full 17 [games]. That’s my personal goal,” Shepard said, via ESPN. “I know if I’m on the field I’m going to do my thing. That has never been my problem. It’s a physical game we play. Stuff happens from time to time. Just taking care of my body the best I can and play my game. Whatever happens, happens. I don’t think about anything. I just play.”

Shepard is the longest-tenured player on the Giants’ roster, but he has only played a full season (16 games) twice in his career. The first time was his rookie year (2016) and the most recent time was 2018. He has missed a total of 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

A healthy Shepard would help stabilize this position group, because the top two receivers are total wild cards heading into the 2022 season.

What to Expect from Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney in 2022

Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are both enigmas. Although Golladay has the highest salary cap hit among all NFL wide receivers in 2022, he’s coming off a terrible season and is making a case for himself as the biggest free-agency bust in franchise history. Toney, on the other hand, has enjoyed electric moments with the Giants but can’t seem to stay healthy.

Golladay and Toney combined to score zero touchdowns last season. That needs to change drastically for the Giants to be successful this year.