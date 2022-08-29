Darius Slayton’s Time as a Giant May Soon Be Over

The New York Giants are currently facing several problems in the wide receiver room.

After an off-season, and training camp full of potential, the room is now riddled with injury and underachievement.

With the Giants having to cut down their roster to just 53 players by Tuesday, and an abundance of pass-catchers on the roster, one notable receiver believes his time in New York may soon be over.

Fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton may soon be making plays for a different team.

With the Giants’ wide receiver room now full of depth, there is a real chance that they move on from Slayton. The fourth-year wide receiver is due $2.5M this season, which is money the team doesn’t have currently. By either trading or cutting Slayton, they would free up that money. With current depth issues along both the secondary and the offensive line, that could help fill those voids.

There is speculation that a trade may be the route that the Giants could take regarding Slayton. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have had discussions with teams regarding a potential deal around the pass-catcher.

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.

Along with this speculation, head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear that the team is open for trades.

And right on cue, coach Brian Daboll just ended his press conference with… "[GM] Joe [Schoen] is open for business." Slayton had hamstring injury in recent weeks but he's back at full strength. Said yesterday wouldn't be surprised if he's traded after being buried this summer

If a trade were to come, it would happen soon. With the Giants in the position that they are currently in, it seems all but imminent.

Slayton’s Recent Comments

After the Giants’ final preseason game, Slayton spoke with reporters. Much of the conversation was centered around Slayton’s current standing on the team.

According to Patricia Traina of Giants Country, Slayton stated, “Every year, it’s like my fourth time doing this, I don’t stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

With a Giants room full of so many talented players, Slayton knew what this off-season meant for his future. He went on to say, “Yeah, I feel like other guys can pass if they’re going into contract years or their fourth years. I feel like I had a little bit of an example, I guess. That wasn’t the word I was looking for, but sure. An example of what it’s like and how to deal with it. We’ll see what happens.”

While Slayton played well in practice, he struggled during the preseason. He recorded just one reception for 17 yards while playing in two preseason games.

He was also delegated to the second-team offense through much of training camp. While with this unit, he still made big plays. But he was still surpassed on the depth chart by several other receivers.

Slayton was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the preseason, contributing to some of his struggles.

But with his struggles, players such as Alex Bachman and David Sills were able to step up, potentially giving the Giants yet another reason to move on.

Slayton’s Journey so Far

The Giants added Darius Slayton in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, bringing in 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns. But he has struggled to be as effective in the two seasons since.

Since 2020, Slayton has recorded 76 receptions, 1,090 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. But he has also had 12 drops, with six coming in each season.

Many of the issues with Slayton’s production could be attributed to a poorly run Giants offense. He struggled in 2021, like nearly every other player on the offense did.

But even so, he has still regularly managed to be a bright spot in this group.

Giants top receiving seasons last 3 years 1. 2020 Darius Slayton 751 yards

2. 2019 Darius Slayton 740 yards

3. 2019 Golden Tate 676 yards

4. 2020 Sterling Shepard 656 yards

5. 2020 Evan Engrams 654 yards — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 29, 2022

If Slayton’s time with the Giants soon comes to an end, it can’t be questioned that he won’t thrive with another team. Between his speed and playmaking ability, he has a chance to make a play whenever the ball is in his hands.

And at just 25 years old, Slayton still has a lot of good football left in the tank.