Giants Can Save $2.7M in Cap Space ‘By Cutting’ Former 4th-Round Pick

The New York Giants haven’t been spendthrifts the last few months, but they can still end the offseason with a healthy amount of cash under the salary cap. That’s if general manager Joe Schoen makes the decision to offload a former fourth-round pick.

Releasing Darnay Holmes would amount to “$2.7 million in cap savings,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan suggests cutting cornerback Holmes, “who is competing against younger, cheaper players for a roster spot,” as a viable way for the Giants to create some much-needed cap space.

As Duggan pointed out, “the Giants have $6.1 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA. They’ll need roughly $2.5 million in cap space to account for their draft class, so there’s no urgency to make any other cap moves to sign their rookies.”

The need for more cap space is obvious, since there are two looming contract decisions still on deck. Notably, securing the future of bluechip running back Saquon Barkley, then sorting out a contract extension for accomplished left tackle Andrew Thomas.

It also makes sense to enter the 2023 NFL season with some cash on hand after not doing so cost the Giants the chance to upgrade a critical weakness in 2022.

2020 Draftee a Prime Potential Cap Casualty

Holmes has made a mere 11 stars since being selected 110th in the 2020 NFL draft. He logged two of those starts last season and allowed a respectable 61.2 completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

To his credit, Holmes did breakup eight passes, including this one that led to an interception for Julian Love against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Holmes was lined up against CeeDee Lamb in the slot, a familiar position for No. 30 last season. Putting Holmes inside also allowed defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to include the corner in blitz packages. Add in some value as a returner and Holmes is a useful player in two phases of the game, but the Giants should still consider moving on without him.

Big Blue’s cornerback depth chart is stronger after general manager Joe Schoen took Deonte Banks 24th overall in this year’s draft. Banks has joined Adoree’ Jackson, second-year man Cordale Flott and third-year pro Nick McCloud.

The latter was a feature of Martindale’s pressure schemes last season, logging this sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, highlighted by Talkin’ Giants.

McCloud’s still on the roster, but the Giants also drafted Tre Hawkins III from Old Dominion in the sixth round and signed former Michigan corner Gemon Green as an undrafted free agent.

There’s no shortage of options to assume Holmes’ role, and many of those options are more cost-effective. McCloud is set to earn $940,000 this year, according to Spotrac.com, while Holmes is due an average salary of $2,743,000, with a total cap hit worth $2,940,972.

The numbers aren’t in Holmes’ favor. Especially when the Giants could put the money to better use.

Giants Still Have Costly To-Do List

Barkley’s next deal remains unsettled, but it’s clear any fresh terms won’t be modest. He hasn’t warmed to the idea of playing on the franchise tag this season, something that would cost the Giants $10.091 million.

Finding a compromise won’t be easy, with former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins general manager Randy Mueller telling Duggan the Giants will struggle to pay Barkley $13 million per year.

There’s also a similar problem with any future contract for Thomas, although Duggan outlined how an extension “could reduce his $10.3 million cap hit in 2023.” If they have the choice, the Giants would no doubt prefer to get Barkley’s deal done now before turning attention to Thomas only when the latter enters his option year in 2024.

Barkley remains the key to the success of the Giants’ offense, despite new faces like Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt being added to quarterback Daniel Jones’ supporting cast.

The offense needs Barkley, but as Duggan noted, the defense suffered last season when the cap-strapped Giants didn’t have enough cash to sign defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh nor Linval Joseph at the midway point.

There’s no longer a need to fix a run defense that allowed 5.2 yards per carry last season, not after Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson arrived in free agency. Yet, the Giants would still be wise to create as much cap room as possible to cover a potential breakthrough with Barkley or add any reinforcements they may need during the season.