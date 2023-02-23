Giants Can Draft 2-Phase Playmaker Compared to 17-Year NFL Veteran

Using the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on a dynamic pass-catcher is a popular strategy for the New York Giants. Big Blue’s offense needs more explosive playmakers among the wide receivers, but the better value pick would be a tight end able to dominate in both the run and passing games.

Darnell Washington fits the bill, and the Georgia stalwart is the Giants’ best option in the first round, according to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. Podell outlined what Washington can do for both phases of the Giants’ offense: “It’s time to get Daniel Jones some weapons and Washington is a big one in both the run game — as a blocker — and the pass game. Listed at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, he’s big enough to rumble through press man coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he can make incredible contested catches because of his large frame. Washington can be a significant security blanket for Jones up and down the field, especially in the red zone.”

Taking Washington wouldn’t be the most spectacular move general manager Joe Schoen could make. Yet, this pick would guarantee the Giants a solid and scheme versatile starter who has been favorably compared to 17-year NFL veteran Marcedes Lewis.

Safe Pick Makes Sense for Giants

Schoen helped head coach Brian Daboll instantly turn the Giants from winners to losers by playing it safe. That meant declining Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option and challenging him to prove himself, a challenge the free-agent quarterback duly met and cleared.

What Jones needs, aside from a new contract, is to be surrounded by more talented targets. The Giants no longer need to ask free agents signed on one-year minimum deals to perform above expectations.

Instead, Schoen has $43,339,480 worth of space under the salary cap and a pick in the bottom end of the first round. He won’t get another Kayvon Thibodeaux or Evan Neal at 25, but Schoen can find a less-heralded, pro-ready player equipped to help from day one.

Washington will help as a size and strength mismatch against any covering defender. He averaged 16.2 yards a catch and showed his ability to stress defenses between the numbers with this touchdown grab against LSU back in December:

Stetson Bennett is having fun. Judging by Brian Kelly's reaction, don't think he is. pic.twitter.com/b507ue5ueg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

This was a rare time when Washington was flexed into a two-point stance. Usually, he operated as a traditional, in-line tight end, allowing John Mackey award winner Brock Bowers to be the Bulldogs’ main receiving threat at the position.

Bowers more than doubled Washington’s 28 catches, but the latter could still be a useful target for Jones. Washington would certainly be an asset for the Giants’ other big-name free agent on offense.

Saquon Barkley Would Welcome Premier Blocker

Jones isn’t the only key player Schoen needs to convince to stick around. The Giants also want running back Saquon Barkley to prolong his stay at MetLife Stadium, something drafting Washington could help achieve.

Washington is a premier blocking tight end, a similarity he shares with Lewis, who has been putting defenders on skates for nearly two decades during stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. At 6’6″ and 267 pounds, Lewis has a similar physical frame to Washington.

Lewis used his bulk and skill to maul two Miami Dolphins defenders and spring AJ Dillon for a big run outside, highlighted by Josh Cohen of CBS Sports when the two teams met in Week 16:

Loved seeing Marcedes Lewis get a TD and another sexy reception. But this is where the big dog has been earning his paychecks for years. This is so damn good. pic.twitter.com/ao7kBDP81d — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) December 29, 2022

Compare that play to Washington dominating Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson, a prospective top-five pick, highlighted by Draught Times Podcast creator Tyler Browning:

Darnell Washington vs Will Anderson pic.twitter.com/3Rnci9FgPR — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 18, 2023

Washington could join Daniel Bellinger, the Giants’ fourth-round pick last year, to form a formidable duo of blocking tight ends. Their presence would surely encourage Barkley to return and improve on the career-best season he enjoyed in 2022.

Putting two big tight ends into the formation would let Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka keep Barkley as the focal point of their gameplans. The Giants continuing to value Barkley so highly on the field would take the sting out of him having to play on the franchise tag, if Schoen spends the bulk of the cash to re-sign Jones.

Washington’s arrival would improve and protect the Giants’ investment in one or both of Jones and Barkley.