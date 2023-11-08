Giants Urged to Replace Darren Waller With ‘Explosive’ Draft TE

The New York Giants expected Darren Waller to have a transformative effect on their passing game, but they could replace the tight end as soon as the 2024 NFL draft. Waller’s on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but the Pro Bowler wasn’t exactly playing at a high level before that, so the Giants should consider selecting Georgia star Brock Bowers next April.

Bowers is an ideal scheme fit for the Giants, per Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon. He believes “while the Giants need to upgrade their receiving corps, head coach Brian Daboll can build a passing game around Bowers—not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce.”

Playing like four-time All-Pro Kelce is a tall order for any prospect, but Bowers is “an explosive player who is more a wideout than a tight end after the catch.” Those skills make oft-injured Waller “replaceable,” according to Kenyon.

The Giants have bigger needs, namely addressing their quarterback situation. Yet, whoever’s throwing passes in 2024 must have better targets to aim for than those calling this season’s supporting cast home.

Brock Bowers an Intriguing Option for Giants

Bowers is recovering from TightRope surgery, but the 20-year-old has spent most of this season living up to the skills Kenyon described. Specifically, Bowers has been showcasing his talent as a receiver by topping the Power Five in yards and catches, per PFF College.

Brock Bowers’ ranks among Power Five TEs: 🐶 41 REC (1st)

🐶 570 YDS (1st) He hasn’t played in a game in three weeks pic.twitter.com/vVGCr49FoG — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2023

More than the numbers, Bowers is thriving because of his flexibility. He lines up all over the field for the Bulldogs, presenting mismatches at every level.

Bowers’ versatility was obvious last season, according to Connor Rogers of NBC Sports. Rogers detailed how Bowers played 631 snaps in the slot, 169 split out wide and 20 in the backfield.

Brock Bowers – this is what a top tier TE prospect looks like through first two seasons 21/30 on contested catch tgts (per PFF)

20 TDs

Only 5 drops on 153 tgts

1,001 yards after catch (440 after contact) Snaps: 20 backfield , 633 inline, 631 slot, 169 out wide pic.twitter.com/2KrduAt65S — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) June 26, 2023

Those are the numbers of a true “move” tight end, the kind of target the Giants need to add some much-needed variety to the playbook. The question is whether Bowers’ skill-set is enough to justify using what’s likely to be a top-five pick in next year’s draft.

It becomes tougher to argue in favor of Bowers when the picture remains so unsettled at quarterback. There’s also the possibility Waller returns from injury and can stay healthy long enough to prevent the Giants from having to make this decision.

Darren Waller’s Durability a Concern Amid QB Uncertainty

Waller was supposed to be the go-to target for Daniel Jones. Instead, Jones missed three games with a cervical neck injury, then tore his ACL on his return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones is out, while his backup, Tyrod Taylor, has joined Waller on IR. It leaves undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito the likely starter with Matt Barkley and newly signed Jacob Eason as depth.

It’s far from an ideal solution at football’s most important position. This many questions about their QB depth chart could prompt the Giants to draft a passer, with USC’s Caleb Williams already a favorite name in mock drafts.

Starting over at QB makes sense, but part of the reason Jones struggled mightily before injuries struck was a lack of quality weapons. Bowers fits the bill, but so does Waller, if only the 31-year-old could stay off the treatment table.

As Kenyon put it, Waller “hasn’t logged more than 11 appearances since 2020 and could save the team $7.1 million or $12 million (depending on whether he’s a post-June 1 cut) if released this offseason.”

Waller hasn’t given the Giants a competent blocker at the position able to assist a threadbare offensive line. Nor would Bowers, but the Giants traded a third-round pick for Waller for plays like the 15-yard pass he snagged against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

On 2nd & 14, Tyrod Taylor 15-yd pass to Darren Waller#NYGiants 16 #Dolphins 31 4th pic.twitter.com/VrA416Xtxo — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 8, 2023

There have been precious few of these contributions, so the Giants could be tempted if a prolific receiver like Bowers falls their way. It’s more likely, though, general manager Joe Schoen will focus on bigger issues at quarterback come draft day.