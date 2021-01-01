Giants & Cowboys Struck With Positive Tests Before Crucial NFC East Battle

A positive COVID-19 test stripped the New York Giants of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett two weeks ago. Now, heading into a must-win battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, the Giants will yet again be without one of their offensive coaches.

Dave DeGuglielmo Tests Positive, OUT vs. Dallas

The team announced on Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated. DeGuglielmo will not be available to coach against Dallas this Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, assistant offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson, will fill the void left behind by DeGuglielmo, “barring any change.”

Alongside DeGuglielmo’s positive test, the Giants revealed that “two potential close contacts” have also been isolated from the team. New York has yet to disclose whether those close contacts were players or coaches. Per Raanan, the understanding as of now is that the offensive line unit is believed to be in the clear, although he cautioned to see how contract tracing and future tests unfold.

Here is the team’s official statement on the matter: