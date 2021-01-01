Giants & Cowboys Struck With Positive Tests Before Crucial NFC East Battle

A positive COVID-19 test stripped the New York Giants of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett two weeks ago. Now, heading into a must-win battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, the Giants will yet again be without one of their offensive coaches.
ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Dave DeGuglielmo Tests Positive, OUT vs. Dallas
The team announced on Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated. DeGuglielmo will not be available to coach against Dallas this Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, assistant offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson, will fill the void left behind by DeGuglielmo, “barring any change.”
Alongside DeGuglielmo’s positive test, the Giants revealed that “two potential close contacts” have also been isolated from the team. New York has yet to disclose whether those close contacts were players or coaches. Per Raanan, the understanding as of now is that the offensive line unit is believed to be in the clear, although he cautioned to see how contract tracing and future tests unfold.
Here is the team’s official statement on the matter:
The Giants have been informed that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately isolated, as were two potential close contacts, and we are currently working with the league’s chief medical officer. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following its normal practice and meeting schedule today.
DeGuglielmo was brought in as an in-season hire during the team’s Week 11 bye following the firing of prior o-line coach, Marc Colombo.
Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Cowboys Go Virtual After Player Tests Positive
The Giants weren’t the only ones ahead of Sunday’s matchup to be hit with less than stellar news. Shortly after word of DeGuglielmo’s positive test broke, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that his team had also been hit with a positive test. According to Dallas News’ Michael Gehlken, the positive test belongs to a player on Dallas’ 53-man roster.
A player on Cowboys' 53-man roster has tested positive for COVID-19, a source said. This is the third player case during the regular season and second for a player on 53-man roster. QB Andy Dalton and DT Walter Palmore were the others.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 1, 2021
In the meantime, the Cowboys have announced that they will be operating virtually on Friday and the belief is that they will reopen their facility for a full practice session on Saturday, barring a setback.
“We’re using the contact tracing and all the protocols that we’ve been using,” McCarthy told reporters.
The positive test comes just one day after McCarthy lauded his players for their handling of the pandemic.
“Knock on wood,” McCarthy said, per The Dallas Morning News. “I can’t say enough about our players, just the way they have gone about their jobs every day. We’re organized. They come in, I mean, the work ethic has been very consistent. The testing that goes on, our guys have done a good job with that. I think clearly having a testing for our families has been a huge factor, especially with the onslaught here with the holidays and the flu season upon us.”
“So I just think just the whole combination of the commitment from the organization, players and staff commitment and diligence has definitely kept our numbers very, very low,” he said. “And we clearly understand too our toughest days are probably in front of us. I think the players and everybody, staff included, should be commended on the job that we’ve done to date. Very thankful for the staff that takes care of us with the testing and so forth.”
READ NEXT
- Daniel Jones ‘More Forthcoming Than I Would Have Been,’ Says Joe Judge
- Sterling Shepard Voices Frustration With Giants Offense
- Varying Reports on Blake Martinez’s Health; Giants Make Call on Daniel Jones
- Giant Ink Star Defender to Lucrative Contract Extension: Report
For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.