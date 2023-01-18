Free Agent Would be ‘Heat-Seeking Missile’ in Giants’ Defense

A three-down linebacker capable of impacting both phases of offenses is missing from the New York Giants’ defense. Addressing the position has to be a priority for general manager Joe Schoen during 2023 NFL free agency.

Fortunately, Schoen can find the “perfect fit” if he signs David Long from the Tennessee Titans. That’s the view from Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, who believes “Long will be a heat-seeking missile” in coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s defense.

Titans Have Ideal Solution for Giants’ Weakness

Linebacker is the biggest weakness on Martindale’s otherwise stout defense. The front is elite thanks to defensive tackles Leonard Williams, All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II and rookie edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, free agent Julian Love and Xavier McKinney form a capable pair of safeties, while Adoree Jackson can be a shutdown cornerback.

It’s a different story at linebacker, where the Giants have recycled several veteran retreads, including Jaylon Smith and Jarrad Davis. What Martindale needs is a “strong three-down linebacker who can win at every level.”

That’s just how Spielberger described Long, “a downhill, attacking linebacker with 18 quarterback pressures on 47 pass rushes in 2022, earning pass rush grades above 75.0 in each of the last two seasons.”

Those traits would make Long a potent weapon in Martindale’s schemes: “Martindale will dial up the occasional A-gap blitz, and Long will be a heat-seeking missile behind the elite interior duo of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.”

Long acting like a missile is a common theme, with the Locked on Titans Podcast also making the same comparison:

Rams honestly have a good screen called for the defense, but David Long is a damn missile!! He hits the blitz so fast the screen doesn't have time to develop. #Titans pic.twitter.com/naOUpevnqu — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) November 9, 2021

Long is a useful weapon for designed blitzes, but he also knows how to use his aggressive streak and natural athleticism to ad-lib pressure. That’s what Theo Ash of Stay Hot: A Sports Podcast believes Long was doing against the Giants in Week 1:

I don’t think David Long Jr was supposed to blitz here based on the coverage/body language of the other defenders but shoutout him for doing it anyway pic.twitter.com/v5ZLO8bSvj — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) September 15, 2022

A linebacker with this kind of attacking mindset would be an asset for Martindale, a play-caller who dialled the blitz 39.7 percent of the time this season. That was the highest rate in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

It’s not all about the blitz though. Martindale also needs better play from his linebackers in more passive phases of the game.

Giants Lacking at Linebacker

As Spielberger pointed out, “the Giants’ 35.2 cumulative grade at off-ball linebacker in 2022 ranked 31st” in football. The dismal numbers reveal how often the Giants’ linebackers failed to make their presence felt effectively against both the run and the pass.

A lack of physicality and range was the root of the problem. It showed up at times during the 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Playoffs.

The Vikes were able to move the ball through the air whenever they targeted linebackers in space. A notable example was highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, involving Davis in coverage against tight end T.J. Hockenson:

Great job by Kevin O'Connell here The only time the #Giants went into BASE personnel was against 21 (2 RBs/1 TE)…Giants also used a ton of Split-Safety looks KOC knew that and ran a Post-Wheel with LB Jarrad Davis over the No. 2 (Thielen) Post cleared deep – wheel wide open pic.twitter.com/ij6PokPEDC — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 17, 2023

Hockenson burned the Giants for 10 catches and 129 yards, to go with the 13 grabs, 109 yards and two touchdowns he tallied to help the Vikings win 27-24 when the two teams met in Week 16.

Coverage has been a problem for Giants’ linebackers, but 5’11”, 227-pound Long broke up five passes for the Titans. The 26-year-old also earned “an 89.0 run defense grade that ranked fifth among off-ball linebackers,” according to Spielberger.

His comfort standing up to the ground game would boost a soft Giants’ run defense that allowed 5.2 yards per attempt, the joint second-most in the NFL, along with the Detroit Lions.

Snagging Long would rate as a minor coup for the Giants in free agency because it would boost talent at one of the weakest positions on the roster and help Martindale ‘s schemes be even more effective in his second season.