Davis Webb May be a Lock to Make the Giants Final Roster

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb put together a strong showing during the preseason. He also made a strong case to be on the final roster.

During the preseason, Webb threw for 458 passing yards and three touchdowns on 81 passing attempts. He also managed to hold on to the ball, recording zero interceptions or fumbles.

During the Giants’ final preseason game against the New York Jets, Webb was able to play nearly the final three quarters. Current QB2 Tyrod Taylor started the game but was sidelined at the end of the first quarter due to an injury.

Taylor suffered a big hit, which eventually led to him being carted to the locker room.

That was a HUGE hit on Tyrod Taylor by Clemens — Tyrod is down, that’s gotta hurt #NYG pic.twitter.com/alFZAIENO0 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 28, 2022

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters regarding Taylor. According to Michael Eisen of Giants.com, Daboll stated, “He should be okay. I don’t think there’s anything (serious). He just landed hard, and I talked to him at halftime. And he said he’s okay.”

While Taylor being forced out of the game is unfortunate, it allowed Webb to give his biggest performance. The Giants know that they have a proven passer in Taylor, but the jury was still out on Webb. Now, there is a chance that he could be a real asset to the team.

During the final preseason game, Webb threw for 202 yards and one touchdown on 38 passing attempts. This came a week after he threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Along with his solid performances, Webb made some big throws.

Davis Webb to Austin Allen for a Giants touchdown!!! pic.twitter.com/noW35aLBZo — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 28, 2022

After his recent outing, Webb spoke with reporters about his performance throughout the preseason. He noted that he has been through the roster cutting process in the past, and is trying to help the other players in the locker room. He also made it clear that he felt good about his play.

According to Eisen, Webb stated, “I’ve definitely talked about it with a few guys, especially young, good rookies and some vets. We’ve all been in this situation, but I think this is my best preseason I’ve had. I think that’s a credit to the offensive line and the coaches. Kafka did a great job calling plays. It was a lot of fun this preseason. Hopefully, it works out.”

With his history with both the Giants and the Buffalo Bills and specifically Brian Daboll, Webb making the roster almost feels like it could be a guarantee.

Davis Webb’s Path

The Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season with the team, he was eventually released by the team during the following off-season.

Webb was then signed to the New York Jets practice squad. Eventually, he made his way to the active roster to serve as the backup when the quarterback room was hit with injuries. During the following offseason, the Jets also released Webb.

Webb was a free agent for just two weeks, as he signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills. He then bounced between the practice squad and the active roster, eventually making his first career regular-season appearance during the 2021 season.

During his time with the Bills, Webb seemingly developed into a proficient passer. This could be attributed to that of now head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator during his time with the Bills.

Webb is now shining in this Daboll-led offense. Some believe that this could also be a good sign for what is to come from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Dime ball from Davis Webb to Austin Allen for TD. I’m really hoping Allen makes the #Giants roster – easy to see developmental upside there.

Webb is insanely comfortable running this Daboll system. Gives me hope Daniel Jones will have an upward trajectory as he gets comfortable — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 28, 2022

Webb has now made himself comfortable on this Giants roster. It’s hard to imagine that they don’t manage to find a place for him in this unit.

Tyrod Taylor’s History

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is currently locked in as the Giants QB2. He has been a staple in the NFL, proving to be a real threat at the position.

Unfortunately for Taylor, he has had a career riddled with injuries. This has cost him multiple opportunities at starting jobs. But when healthy, he has led teams to the playoffs.

Taylor has appeared in 78 regular season games throughout his career. The one-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He has added another 2,001 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Taylor now has a career record of 26-25-1 in games that he has started.

Throughout training camp, Taylor looked strong. He made several big throws, specifically developing a solid connection with wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Before being injured during the final preseason game, Taylor had looked inconsistent at times. He finished the preseason throwing for 195 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 36 total attempts.

It is worth noting that much of Taylor’s time on the field was spent without the starters present. He is still clearly a talented quarterback and upon his return, will be the Giants QB2. But Davis Webb is still worth keeping an eye on within the QB room.