Deonte Banks Lacking What ‘Giants Ultimately Need’

Deonte Banks is a good scheme fit for the New York Giants, but the cornerback taken 24th overall in the 2023 NFL draft lacks one quality the team will ultimately need, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Specifically, Raanan believes “Banks has to show that he has the ball skills to be a No. 1 shutdown corner.” While the former Maryland standout possesses athleticism the Giants fell in love with, Raanan is concerned “Banks had just two interceptions in his college career.”

The lack of big plays rate as a legitimate concern after the Giants traded from 25th to 24th to select Banks ahead of another talented cornerback still on the board.

Giants Passed on Other Talent After Draft Plans Altered

It took three picks for the Giants to leapfrog the Jacksonville Jaguars and move just one spot. The trade was initially reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, but Dan Duggan of The Athletic added more detail about the specific picks involved.

Terms on the trade up from 25 to 24: A fifth and a seventh. The Giants still have a fifth (172) and two sevenths (243, 254). Now at eight picks total https://t.co/DmXQVz6dG2 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 28, 2023

Making the trade may have been a sign of desperation from the Giants in the face of the prominent wide receivers in this class being taken before Big Blue’s pick. Wideout was an obvious need, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who indicated he was keen to play for Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll, went to the Seattle Seahawks at 20, beginning a run on top pass-catchers.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston soon followed suit, landing with the Los Angeles Chargers one pick later. He was followed by Zay Flowers joining the Baltimore Ravens, before the Minnesota Vikings took Jordan Addison with the 23rd pick.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen indicated the flurry of receivers hearing their names called impacted his plans, with his board “getting depleted,” per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Joe Schoen said the Giants' board with first-round grades was "getting depleted" as the WRs were coming off the board, so instead of getting cute and risk losing Deonte Banks, they traded up and got their guy. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 28, 2023

Taking Banks meant the Giants still addressed a position of need, although NFL.com’s Chad Reuter wonders if “Banks be significantly better than the as-yet-undrafted Joey Porter Jr., who would have been available at the Giants’ original draft slot even if someone jumped up to No. 24 to grab Banks?”

Getting a quality corner with Joey Porter Jr.’s pedigree without giving up two late-round picks may have been the more palatable solution. Especially since this draft is deeper in the lower rounds.

Ironically, ex-Penn State standout Porter only had a single interception during four years with the Nittany Lions. Sharing the same problem with Banks might have put the Giants off Porter, with the team using a different judgement to make the pick.

Takeaways aren’t the only measure of a quality cover man, so the Giants will be less concerned by Banks’ paltry numbers. Instead, they will welcome his obvious scheme fit in defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s system.

Deonte Banks a Natural Fit for Giants’ Defense

Martindale’s obviously enthusiastic reaction in the wake of the Giants picking Banks said more about the selection than any statistics.

The Giants’ DC knows he’s been given a natural fit for his system. Martindale loves to call a pressure-heavy defense, evidenced by the Giants owning a league-high 39.7 blitz percentage last season, per Pro Football Reference.

All of that blitzing puts cornerbacks on islands. They must be able to win one-on-one coverage assignments on the outside.

One of the best ways to do that is by employing physical, press coverage, something Banks regards as his forte, according to Raanan.

Deonte Banks: “I’m a press, lockdown corner. It’s going to be fun.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 28, 2023

Banks was handsy against receivers during four years with the Terps. He’ll need to transfer his aggressive style to an NFC East division filled to overflowing with dynamic and physical wide receivers.

A.J. Brown punished the Giants in two games against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, while Dallas Cowboys’ Pro-Bowler CeeDee Lamb has been a perennial problem. Then there’s Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson of the Washington Commanders.

The Giants couldn’t risk exiting this draft without reinforcements at cornerback. While it would be nice if Banks had more turnovers on his CV, his core style couple with Martindale’s blitzing should lead to a few splash plays at the pro level.