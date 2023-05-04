Giants Agree Deal With All-Pro Acquired From Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The New York Giants’ deal to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns has come full circle after Big Blue agreed a $90 million contract with the best player acquired in that deal.

All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II agreed to terms on a lucrative contract extension on Thursday, May 4, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As Schefter’s colleague Field Yates pointed out, “when the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Browns, one of the primary pieces they got in return was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. That pick became Dexter Lawrence. A home run use of that pick.”

When the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Browns, one of the primary pieces they got in return was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. That pick became Dexter Lawrence. A home run use of that pick. https://t.co/HlnY6w6bLg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2023

Trading Beckham was followed by three-straight seasons with double-digit losses for the Giants, a streak broken by 2022’s 10-8-1 campaign that included a return to the payoffs for the first time since 2016. Lawrence’s performances were a major reason why the Giants returned to relevance as he dominated offenses during a banner year.

Now the player drafted in the top 20 four years ago is getting paid like what he is, namely one of the premier defensive tackles in the NFL.

This article will be updated.